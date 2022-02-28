Stage and Screen Actor Ned Eisenberg Dies at Age 65

Stage and screen actor Ned Eisenberg has passed away at the age of 65. For the past two years, Eisenberg had been battling cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma, two rare forms of cancer.

Though perhaps best known for his long-running recurring character, Roger Kressler on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Eisenberg was a prolific stage actor with numerous Broadway credits including Rocky, Golden Boy, Awake and Sing, and The Green Bird.

His Off-Broadway roles included a Lucille Lortel-nominated portrayal of Iago in Othello, Fagin in Oliver Twist, and the title role in King John. Eisenberg's extensive resume also included productions at the San Diego Old Globe, Williamstown, the Kennedy Center and more.

Eisenberg was a co-founder of Naked Angels, as well as a member of Ensemble Studio Theater.

His film work included roles in Won't Back Down, Limitless, Flags of Our Fathers, World Trade Center, and Million Dollar Baby. His extensive television resume includes roles on The Night Of, Bull, The Good Wife, Person of Interest, 30 Rock, and Blue Bloods.