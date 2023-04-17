Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Obituaries
Stage and Screen Actor Murray Melvin Dies at 90

Murray made several stage and screen appearances, including The Phantom of the Opera, A Taste of Honey, Torchwood and Barry Lyndon.

Apr. 17, 2023  

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that British actor Murray Melvin has died at age 90.

In 1964, Murray appeared on Broadway in Oh, What a Lovely War! and The Solider's Tale.

He was a founding member of the Actors' Centre and was its chairman for four years during which time he started a centre in Manchester in honour of Joan Littlewood and the Theatre Workshop.

In 1992, he became the Theatre Royal's voluntary archivist and in 2009 he was appointed a member of the Theatre Workshop Trust. He led the successful campaign to erect a statue of Joan Littlewood in Theatre Square at Stratford.

On 18 July 2013, he was awarded an honorary degree of Doctor of Arts by De Montfort University and in July 2015 he was awarded an honorary degree by the University of Essex. In September 2016 he received an Honorary Fellowship from the Rose Bruford College.

In addition to his stage work, Murray also appeared in several films and television shows, including Starhunter, Kaleidoscope, H.M.S Defiant, Ghost Story, Smashing Time, Sparrows Can't Sing, Joseph Andrews, The Fool, The Lost City of Z, The Devils, Ghost in the Noonday Sun, Christopher Columbus and The Avengers TV series.



