Stage Show Based on the Life of Luciano Pavarotti Aiming for 2023 West End Bow

A new stage show about the late legendary tenor Luciano Pavarotti, is currently in development and is aiming for a 2023 bow on the West End, according to Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail.

Pavarotti's widow, Nicoletta Mantovani, their daughter Alice, and the Pavarotti estate have granted the rights to his story to UK production company Scenario Two, two-time Grammy Award-winner Jacob Collier, director Michael Gracey to create the piece.

The production is working with sound tech expert Ben Bloomberg at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, along with Collier, to develop new software designed to isolate Pavarotti's voice from recordings of his performances, with no instrumental accompaniment.

The production has also been granted access to the singer's fan mail and will feature a character called Sofia, a fictionalized version of the singer's daughter. who will tell his story through actual correspondence from his most devoted fans. Each letter will correspond with an aria or song sung by the late opera legend.

