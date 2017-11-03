Stage Directors and Choreographers Society Releases Statement on Sexual Harassment in the Field

The Stage Directors and Choreographers Society has released a statement regarding sexual harassment in the field.

The union's statement follows RENT star Anthony Rapp's recent allegations against actor Kevin Spacey, as well as the controversy surrounding Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Read it in full below:

SDC's by-laws, work rules and collective bargaining agreements include protections for members as well as set standards for their behavior. In the theatre community, each union and every employer must protect their members and employees from inappropriate and unlawful behavior in the workplace, and that certainly includes sexual harassment. Employers and members at every level of our field must be held accountable for their actions and protected from dangerous individuals. Proceeding as a community to develop explicitly stated shared values and standards for behavior is essential. But to make certain the steps we take are thorough and effective, developing mechanisms beyond internal union grievance procedures, employment policies and commonly held beliefs will require deep consideration and collaboration. SDC is committed to that effort. This moment compels us to ensure that each and every member understands both their rights and their responsibilities, so that we can do everything possible to end not just sexual harassment, but any form abusive workplace behavior, to provide for a fully equitable and inclusive field in which everyone can work in safety and without fear.

SDC is the theatrical union that unites, empowers, and protects professional Stage Directors and Choreographers throughout the United States. Its mission is to foster a national community of professional stage Directors and Choreographers by protecting the rights, health and livelihoods of all our Members; to facilitate the exchange of ideas, information and opportunities, while educating the current and future generations about the role of Directors and Choreographers; and to provide effective administrative, negotiating and contractual support. Visit sdcweb.org for more information.





