Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation Announces the Creation of Emergency Assistance Fund

The Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation has announced the creation of an Emergency Assistance Fund to aid Members of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society who are experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 crisis. Combined with SDC's relief program, the Fund-which will be administered by a designated Task Force-will provide more than $300,000 in aid to affected SDC Members.

SDC President Evan Yionoulis says, "Under the leadership of President Sheldon Epps, SDCF has been dedicated to offering access, opportunity, and community to directors and choreographers at all levels of their careers. SDC is deeply grateful for this Fund, which will provide immediate relief to SDC Members who have been affected by COVID-19 to help them during this most difficult time. More than 500 Members lost work immediately as this crisis hit, and countless others will face the impact in the months to come. The Union will continue to focus on sustaining members of our community as the crisis evolves and we better understand the long-term impact of this pandemic. We look forward to working with SDCF to make a difference in the lives of directors and choreographers."

The Emergency Assistance Fund was established through leadership gifts from SDC Members Marc Bruni, Rachel Chavkin, Michael Greif, Thomas Kail, Susan Stroman, and Evan Yionoulis, and Josh Lehrer & Jeffrey Seller. Additional gifts were made by Liz Diamond, Andréa Burns & Peter Flynn, Sue Lawless, Des McAnuff, Jason Moore, Bartlett Sher, and Seema Sueko, and SDCF Trustees Mark Brokaw, Sheldon Epps, and Linda Hartzell. A portion of this fund is specifically earmarked for New York City-based Members, thanks to a generous donation from the Howard Gilman Foundation.

Says Thomas Kail, "Theatre artists, like all arts professionals, are reeling right now. Community is particularly important for those of us who can't practice our craft in isolation. For directors and choreographers, SDC has always been a place where our collective strength matters. My colleagues and I are grateful to all who have joined us in showing solidarity through this Fund."

Those wishing to donate may do so at https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/StageDirectorsChoreographersW/sdcfoundation.html Members may find additional information on the SDC Member Portal.





