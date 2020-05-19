Staff Picks: BroadwayWorld Selects Movie Musicals to Watch for the Choreography
As theatre fans everywhere prepare for a while longer without Broadway, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you stay sane while social distancing. What better time to brush up on some of the movie musicals you always wanted to see, but never had the time to; or to listen to that cast recording that always eluded you; or watch that Youtube performance that everyone's been talking about?
Need inspiration? The BroadwayWorld team has come together to help guide your musical quarantine journey. Today, we bring you just a few recommendations for:
A movie musical to watch for the choreography...
"While there are other great moments in Bye Bye Birdie, 50's bops, strolls and the twitch dance during "Lot of Livin To Do" make the 1963 film totally worth the watch!" - Danny Decker, Marketing Associate
"Newsies! I first watched the film version with my choir in high school, and that made me want to see the stage show. I fell in love with that version too, of course." - Stephi Wild, Newsdesk Editor
"MGM's Kiss Me Kate. Choreographer Hermès Pan was genius and to watch Ann Miller perform and tap dance in Cole Porter's apartment with the number "Too Darn Hot" is pure perfection." - Richard Ridge, Video Correspondent
"The big dance numbers in Mamma Mia! make me want to move to an island and put together a giant flashmob. And how can you not dance along with "Dancing Queen" or Does Your Mother Know?"" - Taylor Brethauer, Social Media Manager
"Disney's Annie - "I Think I'm Gonna Like It Here" is some of the most amazing few minutes Rob Marshall has done." - Alan Henry, Regional Managing Editor
