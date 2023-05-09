Stacy Sullivan And Todd Murray Celebrate Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee At Carnegie Hall, May 22



Join award winning and acclaimed singers Stacy Sullivan and Todd Murray for a thrilling new show packed full of Sinatra and Lee hits.

Over 40 hit songs from The Great American Songbook are represented in "I'm Glad There Is You-The Musical Romance of Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee," all woven around anecdotes and insider history from their remarkable music careers and devoted friendship that spanned almost 60 years.

Sullivan and Murray have had remarkable careers of their own, but few on-stage experiences compare to the ones they've had together. Their first evening of song, which premiered at New York City's famed " 54 Below" was a resounding critical and commercial success.

They tour the country, and the world, in their one-person shows, but continue to be drawn back to the Great American Songbook...and each other. Sullivan says, "There is nothing quite like performing with Todd Murray. He's a brilliant singer and actor, but most importantly, he's my friend. We love traveling together and it just seems like the joy is multiplied by 10 when I get to work with him."

Murray says, "Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee are American treasures. Stacy and I have always been drawn to them as artists. They recorded many of the same songs, which are part of the soundtrack of our lives, but less is known about their relationship. They sang together on televisionFrank conducted one of her best favorite albums, 'The Man I Love,' with arrangements by Nelson Riddle. They were neighbors, but most importantly, they were there for each other."

Sullivan says, "Covid and lock-down got us all thinking about friendship. Who did you call? Who did you stay in touch with? That's what this show is about. It's about supporting each other through the good times and the bad."