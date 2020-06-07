St. George Theatre Will Host Summer Outreach Dance and Theatre Program

The St. George Theatre will host its 17th annual FREE Summer Outreach Dance and Theatre twelve-day program (July 13th - 24th) for young people ages 9 - 18 designed to up their game when it comes to personal achievement. This year's theme, Dancing Through the Decades, will expose the students to a variety of disciplined classes in dance and theater. This program includes ten VIRTUAL instructional days and two theater experience days (to be announced).

Students will learn modern, jazz, hip-hop, and ballet warm up dance techniques along with vocalizing daily, singing songs, learning about ear training, and reading monologues. As a Musical Theater Appreciation class, we will introduce a series of movies and videos to enjoy watching from your home. We will explore cultural music and dance, starting with the roaring 20's (that is the 1920s!), the Great Gatsby era dancing the Charleston, also 50's Doo Wop, 70's Disco, 80's Freestyle, 90's Hip Hop to our current music and dance that brings us joy! Our goal is to educate, inspire, and mentor our students to gain the confidence they need in the real world!

HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN OUR VIRTUAL LEARNING EXPERIENCE: Classes will be conducted through Zoom Classroom and the music and acting reading materials will be available through Boom Cards. In order to participate, students are responsible for their own electronic device (smart phone, iPad/tablet, laptop, computer). Each student/guardian will receive a private invite link to participate in this summer program.

FINALE VIDEO COLLAGE & CERTIFICATES: Students will be encouraged to video themselves for one-minute dancing or singing and submit to SGT for a Finale Video Collage/Musical Revue that we will share with family, friends and supporters. Award Certificates will be emailed to the students upon completion of the program. Additionally, students will receive complimentary tickets to enjoy two shows when the theater re-opens.

SUPPLIES: The Theatre will provide books, materials, snacks and a t-shirt to be picked up the week before the program (day and times to be announced). Students are asked to wear comfortable clothing (t-shirt and biker shorts are perfect) and sneakers with socks every day for modern, ballet, and hip-hop classes.

FACULTY: The instructional team is led by Suzanne Dascher, longtime dance educator at Mrs. Rosemary's Dance Studio, Sundog Theater Company, and Dance Captain and member of the Richmondettes dance ensemble in the SGT's annual Christmas Show; Alyssa Rowan, longtime dance educator at Mrs. Rosemary's Dance Studio, PS 53 Para Instructor, and member of the Richmondettes dance ensemble in the SGT's annual Christmas Show; and Thomas Cintula, music/drama teacher at Michael J. Petrides School, local musician, and soloist in the annual SGT's Christmas Show, who will serve as the program's vocal teacher and reading specialist.

DAILY SCHEDULE:

9am to 12pm Dance, Music, and Acting Technique Classes

12:05pm Lunch Break

12:30pm Independent Reading (books and materials provided by the SGT)

1:00pm Enjoy watching a musical! (link provided by the SGT)

For more information or to apply, visit https://stgeorgetheatre.com/summer-dancetheatre-free-educational-outreach-program/.

