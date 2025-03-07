Spotlight: BROADWAY BOUND KIDS at City Winery NYC

Raise Your Voice!, embodies Broadway Bound Kids’ mission to bring meaningful arts education and mentorship to NYC students. Inspired by our students’ current production of Sister Act, we hope to encourage our community and teach our students the importance of raising their voice.

The evening will feature impassioned performances from BBK Students and Teaching Artists alongside exciting Broadway Guest Stars in an unforgettable concert of song and dance that exudes EMPOWERMENT, calling in all to raise our voices for arts education!



Performers will include: Major Attaway, Apollo Levine, Donnie Kehr, N'Kenge, Morgan Reilly, and George Abud



Over the last 20 years, BBK has grown from a single classroom to now serving over 1,650 students across all five boroughs, including our Free Community Theater Program, which provides 100% tuition-free access to the arts for middle and high school students. Your support is essential for us to continue this work and reach even more students in under-resourced NYC communities.



Join us in ensuring that every student has a place to belong, a voice to be heard, and a chance to thrive on and off the stage. 100% of proceeds will go directly toward sustaining and expanding our programming. Help us break new records in our largest event yet and empower our students to RAISE YOUR VOICE!

