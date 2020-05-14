Spotify Launches LISTEN LOCAL: NEW YORK CITY Featuring Broadway Playlists, Podcasts and More

The city that never sleeps is a city that listens to Spotify a lot. Now, New Yorkers can access music and podcasts tailored for them 24/7-all in one convenient hub on Spotify. Named Listen Local: New York, this new hub includes music that celebrates New York's unique culture and podcasts that give residents the information they seek.

From CBGB to Lincoln Center to Broadway, New York City's long standing relationship to music is like no other. Curated playlists on the hub will share songs recorded in iconic venues and by iconic New Yorkers. The hub will bring the city's diverse music history to life, allowing users to explore the sounds of the Metropolitan Opera one minute and recordings from the Apollo Theatre the next.

If there's one thing that's true of New Yorkers, it's their city pride and-more specifically-borough love. This hub includes playlists for each of the five boroughs, based on the distinct listening habits of the Spotify users living there. But it's also available globally, so whether you're based in New Jersey or New Zealand, you can experience the same music that's trending in Manhattan, Brooklyn, The Bronx, Staten Island, and Queens.

Aside from music, the hub will be home to news and culture podcasts that keep New Yorkers in the know. News junkies can catch up on local stories and foodies can hear about the latest trends that have made it from NYC kitchens into people's homes.

Listen Local: New York is now live and will be regularly updated with new playlist curations and recommendations. Whether you're interested in the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra or music that's Uniquely The Bronx, you can find it faster than a New York minute on the hub.

"Listen Local: New York City" will include:

Sounds of the Sights - Featuring a variety of playlists about beloved NYC institutions and musical connections, from CBGB, to the Lincoln Center, to the Bodega.

Bring Broadway Home - Listeners will be able to tour through the Capital of Music Theater, with music and podcasts from Broadway's past and present.

Family Time - Featuring Broadway playlists for kids, Sesame Street music, NYC-inspired homework beats, and more.

Uniquely NYC - If there's one thing that's true of New Yorkers, it's their city pride and-more specifically-borough love. This hub includes playlists for each of the five boroughs, based on the distinct listening habits of the Spotify users living there.

New From NYC - Featuring new music from NYC artists, from Latin, to Hip-Hop, to R&B, to Jazz, and more.

Aside from music, the hub will be home to news and culture podcasts that keep New Yorkers in the know. News junkies can catch up on local stories and foodies can hear about the latest trends that have made it from NYC kitchens into people's homes. Podcast playlists within "Listen Local: New York City" will include:

Our Streets, Our Stories - Stories about New Yorkers being New Yorkers and the things that make the city one-of-a-kind.

Locally Sourced - NYC-based voices speaking on anything and everything.

Movies & Shows Define NYC - The stories behind some of our favorite NYC-based movies & TV shows.

NYC Sports Stories - Interviews and docs from the sports world, highlighting your favorite NYC teams and players.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You