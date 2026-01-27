Special Offer: TEN BRAVE SECONDS at Pioneer Theatre Company

Pioneer Theatre Company, Utah's premier professional theatre company at the University of Utah, will present the world premiere of Ten Brave Seconds from January 30 through February 14.

PTC is pleased to offer BroadwayWorld readers $10 off per ticket! This can be redeemed by using discount code BWORLD10 at PioneerTheatre.org or by calling 801-581-6961.

Ten Brave Seconds Music and Lyrics by Will Van Dyke Book and Lyrics by Jeff Talbott Directed by Ellie Heyman Choreographed by Reed Luplau Music Supervision by Patrick Sulken

One day can change everything if you pay attention. And Mike is certainly looking for something to change. He and his family are finding their way the best they can on a new and rocky road. Mike has also been sitting on something about himself that he's been waiting to say, but he’s got a thing or two to find out first. What he is learning is that in order to step into his community, he’s going to have to be brave and join in. And today’s the day. Ten Brave Seconds is a vibrant and heartfelt new musical for everybody that all takes place on one day in the life of an American teenager that will open your eyes and recalibrate your heart.

January 30-February 14, 2026 Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre Monday–Thursday at 7:00 PM Friday & Saturday at 7:30 PM Saturday at 2:00 PM ASL-Interpreted Performance: Monday, February 9th @ 7:00PM