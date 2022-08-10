Special Offer: Join Isaac Mizrahi for a Few Nights of Fun at 54 Below!

Accompanied by his band of jazz musicians led by Ben Waltzer, Isaac Mizrahi will perform a range of tunes by the likes of Milton Nascimento, Billie Eilish and Stephen Sondheim. He will dish on everything happening from social media to sex and what's happening in these crazy times. The New York Times noted, "he qualifies as a founding father of a genre that fuses performance art, music and stand-up comedy".



Isaac Mizrahi has worked extensively in the entertainment industry as a performer, host, writer, designer and producer for over 30 years. He is the subject and co-creator of Unzipped, a documentary following the making of his Fall 1994 collection which received an award at the Sundance Film Festival. He hosted his own television talk show "The Isaac Mizrahi Show" for seven years, has written three books (including his New York Times Bestselling memoir, I.M.), and has made countless appearances in movies and on television.



