Special Offer: Get Ready for the Best Day Ever! THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Comes to The Rose

Aug. 25, 2022  

Original Songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper,John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T.I. And Songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny & Andy Paley
Additional Lyrics by Jonathan Coulton. Additional Music by Tom Kitt.
Musical Production Conceived by Tina Landau.
Produced by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals (concordtheatricals.com)

NICKELODEON, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS, AND ALL RELATED TITLES, LOGOS AND CHARACTERS ARE TRADEMARKS OF VIACOM INTERNATIONAL INC.

Presented live on stage at Omaha's Rose Theater!

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?
SpongeBob SquarePants is splashing his way to The Rose Theater in his very own musical!

Join SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy and the rest of your favorite Krusty Krew through this journey of friendship, overcoming our differences, and, of course, the End of the World. With Mount Humongous about to erupt, can a simple sponge save the day? When the going gets tough, this sponge gets going!

Tickets available for $25
CALL 402.345.4849 or visit www.rosetheater.org.

The Rose Theater
2001 Farnam Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
www.rosetheater.org

