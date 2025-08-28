 tracker
Special Offer: 2025 - 2026 SEASON at University of Michigan

Get $5 off tickets to any U-M School of Music, Theatre & Dance Ticketed Performance

By: Aug. 28, 2025
Special Offer: 2025 - 2026 SEASON at University of Michigan Image
It's (nearly) showtime. The University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance is home to the next generation of performers and creators at the beginning of their careers. Many will go on to great recognition, and you have the opportunity to witness their artistry from the very beginning.

Every year, these students, with the guidance of our exceptional faculty and staff, present professional-caliber performances at affordable prices.

Use the code BWW2526 (or follow the link below) to receive $5 off for 2 tickets to any performance*!

*This code expires on May 8, 2026, or as long as tickets are available for performances. It may only be used to purchase tickets to performances within the 25/26 Ticketed Performance season.

 




