Spanish-Language Queer Musical DIVERGENTES Receives Staged Readings at HB Studio

Divergentes, a new Spanish-language musical exploring queer Latinx identity and community, will receive two public staged readings at HB Studio’s Playwrights Theatre on June 14 and 15 at 7:00 PM, as part of the studio’s Rehearsal Space Residency program.

Set within a Latin American cultural context, Divergentes follows seven characters as they confront themes of love, loss, and chosen family. Written and developed by Felipe Vásquez-Encamilla (book and lyrics), Julio Vaquero (music), and Pablo Concha (assistant composer and co-writer), the musical blends original music, humor, and intimate storytelling. The work is staged by director Carlos Armesto, with musical direction by Joel Gonzalez.

Presented in Spanish with English supertitles, the readings offer an early look at the evolving piece, which has previously been workshopped at Repertorio Español and Pregones/PRTT. Each performance will be followed by a Q&A with the cast and creative team to gather audience feedback as the creators continue development toward a full production.

Admission is free, and donations are welcome. Performances will take place at HB Studio’s Playwrights Theatre, 124 Bank Street. Reservations can be made online.