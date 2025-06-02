South Street Seaport Museum to Present Women Who Wowed Walking Tours

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



South Street Seaport Museum will present Women Who Wowed walking tours, launching on Tuesday, June 10 and Monday, June 16, 2025, at 6:30pm. Tickets are now available and range between $30 to $40. Advance registration is required. seaportmuseum.org/womens-history.

Sign up today to be among the first to experience the Seaport Museum's brand-new walking tour honoring notable women who shaped Lower Manhattan! From pioneering professionals to groundbreaking activists and maritime leaders, this engaging tour brings to light the stories of women who fought against gender and racial discrimination to leave their mark on history. Discover the impact of those who established the first hospital staffed entirely by women, led the charge for workplace equality-including something as fundamental as a women's restroom in the New York Stock Exchange-and much more.

This 90-minute journey winds through the streets of the South Street Seaport Historic District and Lower Manhattan, uncovering the often-under-recognized contributions of the women who helped build this city in a fun-filled and approachable way that makes all attendees feel welcome.

Meet your tour guide at Fresh Salt, at 146 Beekman Street, where one happy hour drink or soft drink is included in your registration for the tour.

Enjoy More That the Museum Offers

Access to the historic ships and exhibition galleries at the Seaport Museum is not included with this event. If you would like to explore more that the Museum has to offer, book in advance or ask Museum staff about admission tickets, available Wednesday through Sunday from 11am to 5pm when you check in.

Museum admission tickets grant access to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree and 1908 lightship Ambrose at Pier 16 as well as all current exhibitions on view in the introduction galleries inside Schermerhorn Row located at 12 Fulton Street.

Admission tickets also include entry to the new Maritime City exhibition in A.A. Thomson & Co. located at 213 Water Street. seaportmuseum.org/admission