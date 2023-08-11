South Street Seaport Museum to Present History on the Harbor: A Voyage Through New York City's Maritime Heritage

Sunday, August 20, 2023, at 4pm.

By: Aug. 11, 2023

South Street Seaport Museum to Present History on the Harbor: A Voyage Through New York City's Maritime Heritage

South Street Seaport Museum will present History on the Harbor on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at 4pm. The next offering in the Launch and Learn Sunday Sail series aboard the 1885 schooner Pioneer is offers a captivating voyage through history with Stefan Dreisbach-Williams, a distinguished historian renowned for his expertise on New York Harbor, its estuary, and its maritime network.

As the historic schooner sails past icons of the harbor, we will be treated to a wealth of knowledge about the numerous historical landmarks that grace its shores. From the deck of this remarkable vessel, you will gain new insights into the pivotal events that shaped New York City. Discover how the city evolved through time and the significant contributions of its maritime history.

Sign up today for an enriching experience that will deepen your appreciation for the incredible heritage of New York Harbor and its impact on the development of the vibrant city we know today. seaportmuseum.org/pioneer-program-sail

About Stefan Dreisbach-Williams

Stefan Dreisbach-Williams is a native of Staten Island and public historian of New York Harbor, its estuary, and its maritime network. He is Archivist for the Seamen's Church Institute; Collections Specialist for the Waterfront Museum in Red Hook, Brooklyn; Caretaker for the 1661 Bowne House in Flushing; and a member of the volunteer crew restoring Robbins Reef lighthouse. He has also worked on the water at the National Canal Museum in Easton, PA, and the Center for Wooden Boats in Seattle.

Extend Your Visit

General Admission to the Seaport Museum is included with your tickets; you may attend the Museum anytime from 11am-5pm on the day of your voyage. General Admission includes access to three exhibitions on view at 12 Fulton Street as well as a walk through Wavertree. Guided tours of the 1908 lightship Ambrose, a floating lighthouse, are also included.

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org

