South Street Seaport Museum to Present Free Outdoor Monthly Sing-Along Sea Chanteys in June

South Street Seaport Museum's monthly Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music program will continue on the first Sunday of every month. Join in the fun on Sunday, June 1, 2025, from 2pm to 4pm, aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree. This event is free, and registration is encouraged. seaportmuseum.org/in-person-chantey-sing

Join the monthly sea-song sing along, hosted by a local artist who will lead the group through a variety of traditional maritime work songs and ballads. Throughout the event attendees of all skill levels are welcome to take the stage for this round-robin where you will be able to sing and share the chantey of your choice. Attendees will be encouraged to sing along with the chorus or just sit back and enjoy each performance.

Advanced in-person registration is encouraged, but walkups will be accommodated as possible.

Full Outdoor Schedule: June 1, 2025, July 6, 2025, August 3, 2025, September 7, 2025, October 5, 2025.