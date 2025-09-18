South Street Seaport Museum to Present Free October Family Activity Weekends: Sailors' Skills

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Street Seaport Museum will present the free October Family Activity Weekends program on Saturdays and Sundays, from October 4 through 19, 2025, from 11am to 4:30pm.

October 2025: Sailors' Skills

Families and guests of all ages can step aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree and discover the timeless maritime skills sailors have relied on for centuries-then put those new talents to the test with fun, hands-on activities right on the ship's main deck.

Learn how to coil a line to keep the deck safe and ropes tangle-free, follow 3D models to master a sailor's knot that's strong yet easy to untie, and try your hand at lassoing a bitt, just like sailors do to secure a ship in port. This experience brings history to life while letting families play like a true mariner. seaportmuseum.org/family-activity-weekends

This activity will be offered Saturdays and Sundays from October 4 through October 19.

Upcoming Schedule

Saturday, October 4, 2025; 11am-4:30pm

Sunday, October 5, 2025; 11am-4:30pm

Saturday, October 11, 2025; 11am-4:30pm

Sunday, October 12, 2025; 11am-4:30pm

Saturday, October 18, 2025; 11am-4:30pm

Sunday, October 19, 2025; 11am-4:30pm

About Family Activity Weekends

Weekends bring fun activities for the whole family to the South Street Seaport Museum. Timely hands-on activities and engagement stations for visitors of all ages provide creative opportunities that illuminate history and life at sea while enhancing your visit to the Seaport Museum's galleries, the tall ship Wavertree, and the lightship Ambrose. Activities and their locations change each month to highlight various aspects of maritime history, New York City's beginnings as a port city, or the Museum's collections and offerings. seaportmuseum.org/family-activity-weekends

Enjoy More That the Museum Offers

Access to the historic ships and exhibition galleries at the Seaport Museum is not included with this event. If you would like to explore more that the Museum has to offer, book in advance or ask Museum staff about admission tickets, available Wednesday through Sunday from 11am to 5pm when you check in. Museum admission tickets grant access to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree and 1908 lightship Ambrose at Pier 16 as well as all current exhibitions on view in the introduction galleries inside Schermerhorn Row located at 12 Fulton Street. Admission tickets also include entry to the three-floor exhibition Maritime City in A.A. Thomson & Co. located at 213 Water Street. And, make sure to check out the temporary outdoor exhibition Signs of Origins while it is on view from October 1 through November 30! seaportmuseum.org/admission