South Street Seaport Museum to Present Free Interactive Sail Raising Tours For Kids

South Street Seaport Museum will present a new free family-friendly Interactive Sail Raising Tour for Kids, running from Wednesday, February 21 through Sunday, February 25, 2024, with these hands-on guided tours at 12pm, 2pm, and 4pm.

Looking for family-friendly activities to enjoy while New York City public schools are closed for Mid-Winter Recess? The Seaport Museum is offering extended open days that each include expanded tours that teach you how to raise the sail on our historic 1885 tall ship, Wavertree.

Bring your family and friends to participate in a hands-on tour that will transport you and your kids into the fascinating world of 19th century sailors. In addition to getting to raise the sail, the tour will also show the young people in your life how sailors worked and lived aboard a 19th century cargo sailing ship-from the captain to the ship's officers, cooks, and crew.

On your visit, you will explore the main deck that features the newly restored forecastle, where the crew bunked; the galley, where meals were prepared; the saloon, which acted as the captain's living room and the ship's office in port; and the quarterdeck, where you can man the helm, turn the ships wheel, and learn about the capstan. You will also get a look into the vast cargo hold, which stored bulk cargo on Wavertree's many journeys to distant ports around the globe during her 24-year sailing career.

Advanced registration is required for sail raising tours as space is limited. All children must be accompanied by an adult; maximum four children per adult. Strollers cannot be brought onboard. Registration is required for each participating child and adult. seaportmuseum.org/mid-winter-recess

Sail raisings will take place outdoors on the deck rain or shine. Grab a coat and come enjoy this fresh air experience at the Seaport Museum. Extended open days will also include indoor activities that do not require pre-registration.

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org