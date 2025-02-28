South Street Seaport Museum to Celebrate Women's History Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Street Seaport Museum will celebrate Women's History Month with events across the month of March including, Groundbreaking Women Who Shaped Lower Manhattan walking tour on March 9, at 4:30pm, March 27, at 6pm, and March 29 at 2:30pm, and Her-story in Motion for March Family Activity Weekends on Saturdays and Sundays from March 1 through March 30, 2025, from 11am to 4:30pm.

Groundbreaking Women Who Shaped Lower Manhattan | $30-$40

Sign up today to be among the first to experience the South Street Seaport Museum's brand-new walking tour honoring notable women who shaped Lower Manhattan!

From pioneering professionals to groundbreaking activists and maritime leaders, this tour brings to light the stories of women who fought against gender and racial discrimination to leave their mark on history. Discover the impact of those who established the first hospital staffed entirely by women, led the charge for workplace equality-including something as fundamental as a women's restroom in the New York Stock Exchange-and much more.

This engaging 90-minute journey winds through the streets of the South Street Seaport Historic District and Lower Manhattan, uncovering the often under-recognized contributions of the women who helped build this city.

Meet your tour guide at Fresh Salt, at 146 Beekman Street, where one happy hour drink or soft drink is included in your registration for the tour.

Registration is required. Tours are rain or shine. Content is appropriate for attendees aged 13 and up.

Upcoming tour dates:

Sunday, March 9, 4:30-6pm

Thursday, March 27, 6-7:30pm

Saturday, March 29, 2:30-4pm

Saturday, April 5, 2:30-4pm

Saturday, April 19, 2:30-4pm

Her-story in Motion | Free

March is Women's History Month and the Seaport Museum is celebrating with visitors of all ages by sharing the her-story of notable women from around the South Street Seaport Historic District and inviting you to create your own movable craft inspired by these women. Materials will be available for you to read about the lives of several women and then bring them to life by coloring and assembling your own paper doll.

A few of the women featured in this activity are Emily Roebling, who assumed chief engineering duties for the construction of the Brooklyn Bridge; Kate Walker, the devoted keeper of Robbins Reef Lighthouse for over 30 years; and Maritcha Rémond Lyons, an educator and civil rights activist who testified for her right to education and became the first Black student to graduate from Providence High School, among others!