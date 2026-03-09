South Street Seaport Museum Reveals Full Line Up Of Women’s History Month Offerings

South Street Seaport Museum has revealed a robust schedule of Women's History Month offerings. Events include the monthly family activity Her-story in Motion set for Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from March 6 through March 29' Women and the Waterfront, set for March 25, She Shaped the Seaport: Secrets and Lies, set for March 29, and Women Who Wowed, set for April 4 and 18.

Her-story in Motion

March 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29 | 11am-4:30pm | 14 Fulton Street | Included in General Admission

March is Women's History Month and the Seaport Museum is celebrating with visitors of all ages by sharing the her-story of notable women from around the South Street Seaport Historic District and Lower Manhattan. And, you are invited to create your own movable craft inspired by these women. Materials will be available for you to read about the lives of several women and then bring them to life by coloring and assembling your own paper doll.

A few of the women featured in this activity are Emily Roebling, who assumed chief engineering duties for the construction of the Brooklyn Bridge; Kate Walker, the devoted keeper of Robbins Reef Lighthouse for over 30 years; and Maritcha Rémond Lyons, an educator and civil rights activist who testified for her right to education and became the first Black student to graduate from Providence High School, among others! Book your General Admission ticket and your desired activity at https://southstreetseaportmuseum.org/family-activity/.

Women and the Waterfront

March 25 | 6:30pm | 213 Water Street | Free

Waterfronts are among the most dynamic and essential resources-supporting recreation, ecology, transportation, economic growth, and climate resilience. As cities nationwide face rising sea levels, aging infrastructure, and inequitable access to the shoreline, the choices made today will define how communities live, work, and connect with the water for generations to come.

Join the Seaport Museum and Waterfront Alliance for an engaging and thought-provoking panel discussion-perfect to close out Women's History Month-featuring key agency appointees who are leading this work at the city and state level. This dynamic conversation between women leading the charge will explore the critical role waterfronts play in health and vitality and share how the administration is planning, building, and transforming these spaces to ensure they remain safe, vibrant, and accessible for all.

Panelists will discuss emerging priorities-from resilient infrastructure and open space design to environmental justice, climate adaptation, and community-driven planning. The discussion will also spotlight cross-agency collaboration, new investments, regulatory breakthroughs, and the complex challenges that come with preparing waterfronts for a changing climate.

Attendees will gain meaningful insights into the strategies shaping a more equitable, resilient, and inspiring waterfront for every community. A Q&A with the panelists and reception with wine and seltzer will close the evening. Preregistration is encouraged for this event. Walkups will be accommodated as possible. Book at https://southstreetseaportmuseum.org/women-waterfront/.

She Shaped the Seaport: Secrets and Lies

April 30 | 7-8pm | 213 Water Street | $15

Continue the celebration of women's history and discover how the East River wasn't just shaped by merchants-it was run by formidable women of the waterfront. Join the Seaport Museum and Double or Nothing Media for a deep dive into the feminine force of the New York City seaport as we explore the lives of the women who held power in the harbor's most clandestine corners.

Listen closely as our four storytellers share their tales-three are steady on the compass, one will have you steering by the wrong lights. Can you spot which story doesn't hold water? Make the right call for a chance to win a prize.

Enjoy a night of mystery, drinks, and snacks as we toast to the unsung queens of South Street. Preregistration is encouraged for this event. Walkups will be accommodated as possible. Book at https://southstreetseaportmuseum.org/waterfront-secrets-lies/.

Women Who Wowed

Ongoing | Lower Manhattan | $30-$40

Come experience the Seaport Museum's fun-filled walking tour that honors notable women who shaped Lower Manhattan!

From pioneering professionals to groundbreaking activists and maritime leaders, this engaging tour brings to light the stories of women who fought against gender and racial discrimination to leave their mark on history. Discover the impact of those who established the first hospital staffed entirely by women, led the charge for workplace equality-including something as fundamental as a women's restroom in the New York Stock Exchange-and much more.

This 90-minute journey winds through the streets of the South Street Seaport Historic District and Lower Manhattan, uncovering the often under-recognized contributions of the women who helped build this city in an enjoyable and approachable way that makes all attendees feel welcome.

Meet your tour guide at Fresh Salt, at 146 Beekman Street, where one happy hour drink or soft drink is included in your registration for the tour.

Registration is required. Tours are rain or shine. Content is appropriate for attendees aged 13 and up.

Seaport Museum members receive 20% off on Women Who Wowed walking tour tickets. Just sign in when prompted at checkout to receive your discount. Book at https://southstreetseaportmuseum.org/womens-history/.