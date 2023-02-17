Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

South Street Seaport Museum Announces March Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music Live and Virtual Sing-Along Hybrid

The series continues in-person and virtually on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 2pm ET, in the Seaport Museum galleries at 12 Fulton Street, NYC, and on Zoom.

Feb. 17, 2023  

South Street Seaport Museum Announces March Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music Live and Virtual Sing-Along Hybrid

South Street Seaport Museum's monthly sea-music events Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music--the original NYC Chantey Sing--continues in-person and virtually on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 2pm ET, in the Seaport Museum galleries at 12 Fulton Street, NYC, and on Zoom.

This Winter, each of the Museum's sea chantey events includes a 45-minute performance by various local artists singing a variety of traditional maritime work songs and ballads. Attendees are invited to sing along with the featured guests or just sit back and enjoy their performance. Following the set, the stage will open for a round-robin where attendees--in-person and virtual--can sing and share a chantey of their choice that will be heard by all. Singers of all levels, as well as listeners, are welcome to join in the choruses throughout the event, lead or request a song in the round-robin, or just listen as we present traditional maritime work songs and ballads on the first Sunday of every month. The event is FREE. For more information and to sign up, visit seaportmuseum.org/chanteysing.

Before and after the Chantey Sing, in-person participants are invited to tour the Seaport Museum gallery exhibitions at 12 Fulton Street, as well as visit the 1885 tall ship Wavertree and the 1908 lightship Ambrose on Pier 16, all free of charge.

This Winter, South Street Seaport Museum's Chantey Sing will use a hybrid format, offering options to join both in-person and online, having evolved into the preeminent virtual Chantey Sing in the world. The program features professionals and amateurs, old salts and new initiates, from across the street, across the country, and across the pond. South Street Seaport Museum actively recruits and supports new and diverse singers for each song.

"A fine mix of familiar songs and some new ones that should be better known. The fact that performers came from all over, from the Netherlands, the UK, Canada, and across the US, gave a wonderful feeling of this special musical community we all share," wrote one participant.

"This venue draws some excellent, knowledgeable singers and I always learn. Today I came away with four songs I wanted to learn," wrote another participant. "Joy!"

Old-time sailors on long voyages spent months living together in close quarters with no outside entertainment, no new people to interact with, a monotonous diet, and each day pretty much just like the day before. How did they keep their spirits up? Singing together! Work songs and fun songs, story songs, and nonsense songs, songs of nostalgia and songs of up-to-the-moment news-all were part of the repertoire onboard. At South Street Seaport Museum, the chantey tradition lives on. March's Chantey Sing includes a performance by Bonnie and Dan Milner, featuring traditional chanteys from around the world, as well as maritime songs and ballads with plenty of opportunity for singing along.

"Sea chanteys fit in beautifully with the New York tradition," said Laura Norwitz. "Sailing ships were a melting pot of languages and cultures, and chanteys and forecastle songs, along with hard work and shared challenges, helped sailors merge into one community. When we sing these songs today-some old, and some updated with up-to-the-moment lyrics-we celebrate our connection with our maritime heritage and also with the community we create by enjoying home-made music together."

Be sure to review the latest COVID-19 protocols before attending.

Bonnie and Dan Milner sing sea chanteys and traditional maritime songs in accompanied harmony. Each is also a strong solo vocalist. As members of the New York Packet, they have hosted and performed at both live and online Chantey Sings at South Street Seaport Museum. They have appeared at festivals and in concerts throughout the U.S. and overseas. Dan's background of growing up in a singing Irish family, informs his repertoire and singing style. His CD, Irish Pirate Ballads, received two Indie Award nominations in 2011. Bonnie's interest in sea songs was sparked by her friendship with the last working shantyman, Stan Hugill. She is a founding member of the renowned all-woman maritime quartet, The Johnson Girls.

The New York Packet was established over 30 years ago as the official maritime singing group of South Street Seaport Museum. First singing on the iconic vessel Peking, they have endeavored ever since to keep chantey singing alive in lower Manhattan. Even when the Seaport encountered "heavy weather" during and after hurricane Sandy, the Packet found places to fill with sound while awaiting a return to their beloved ships at the Seaport Museum. In May of 2019, the moment came when the Packet could return and sing aboard Wavertree. It was a magical and welcome moment.


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Photos: Cast of THE WANDERERS Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night Photo
Photos: Cast of THE WANDERERS Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night
Roundabout Theatre Company officially opened The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein, last night, February 16. Check out photos of the cast walking the opening night red carpet here!
Photos: Stars Arrive on the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE WANDERERS Photo
Photos: Stars Arrive on the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE WANDERERS
Roundabout Theatre Company officially opened The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein, last night, February 16. Check out photos of the stars arriving on the opening night red carpet here!
Photos: The Cast of THE WANDERERS Takes Their Opening Night BowsCheck out photos of the ca Photo
Photos: The Cast of THE WANDERERS Takes Their Opening Night BowsCheck out photos of the cast arrive
Roundabout Theatre Company officially opened The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein, last night, February 16. Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows here!
Video: Maude Apatow Prepares To Step Into LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Off-Broadway Photo
Video: Maude Apatow Prepares To Step Into LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Off-Broadway
Television and film star Maude Apatow (HBO's 'Euphoria', Netflix's 'Hollywood') has kicked off her run as 'Audrey' in Off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors. The show has shared a peek inside Maude's rehearsal process as she prepared to take on the iconic role in the hit production! See the behind the scenes video!

More Hot Stories For You


Meet the Cast of BAD CINDERELLA, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!Meet the Cast of BAD CINDERELLA, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
February 17, 2023

Performances of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella begin tonight, Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Imperial Theatre (249 W 45th Street), with Opening Night taking place on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Meet the cast of Bad Cinderella here!
Video: Maude Apatow Prepares To Step Into LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Off-BroadwayVideo: Maude Apatow Prepares To Step Into LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Off-Broadway
February 16, 2023

Television and film star Maude Apatow (HBO's 'Euphoria', Netflix's 'Hollywood') has kicked off her run as 'Audrey' in Off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors. The show has shared a peek inside Maude's rehearsal process as she prepared to take on the iconic role in the hit production! See the behind the scenes video!
VIDEO: Tim Minchin Performs GROUNDHOG DAY Tunes as the Show Gears up for its West End Return!VIDEO: Tim Minchin Performs GROUNDHOG DAY Tunes as the Show Gears up for its West End Return!
February 16, 2023

Tony-nominated composer Tim Minchin posted videos on social media this week performing two songs from his Olivier Award-winning musical, Groundhog Day, which is making its hotly anticipated return to London's West End in 2023.
Actors' Equity Issues Request for Proposal for Name Change and Inclusive RebrandingActors' Equity Issues Request for Proposal for Name Change and Inclusive Rebranding
February 16, 2023

Actors' Equity Association, the national union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers working in live theatre, has issued a request for proposal (RFP) to guide stakeholders through a process of determining a potential new name for the union, as well as for implementing a possible name change and rebranding.
Chelsea Table + Stage Presents HADESTOWN Star Eva Noblezada In LET'S GO TO THE MOVIES This MonthChelsea Table + Stage Presents HADESTOWN Star Eva Noblezada In LET'S GO TO THE MOVIES This Month
February 16, 2023

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE – New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music – will present the return of Eva Noblezada, the Grammy-winning and Tony-nominated star of Broadway's Hadestown, on Sunday, February 26 at 7:00 PM. 
share