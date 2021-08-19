South Street Seaport Museum Announces Docking Of Schooner Apollonia

South Street Seaport Museum has announced docking of the schooner Apollonia on August 28, September 25 and October 30, 2021 at Pier 16 (Fulton and South Streets) in Manhattan. The Apollonia is the Hudson Valley's carbon-neutral, wind-powered merchant vessel that harkens back to earlier times. Schooner Apollonia will visit the South Street Seaport Museum on August 28 from 9:15am to 11am at Pier 16 to unload cargo from upstate. Goods such as New York State cider, maple products, wool, and other sustainable products can be ordered for pickup at the Fulton Stall Market.

Items can be pre-ordered at schoonerapollonia.com/down-river-partners through August 19. Additional dates for pick up and purchase at the Fulton Stall Market include Saturday, September 25 and Saturday, October 30, 2021. Orders must be placed by September 16 and October 21, 2021, respectively, for pick up on these dates.

For centuries, schooners carrying goods down the Hudson River from upstate docked at South Street Seaport, to distribute their cargo to local markets or to transfer their cargo onto ocean-bound ships to more distant destinations. This trade, and the industries it supported, from banking to warehousing to printing, helped make New York City into a global commercial and then cultural capital.

Apollonia is a 64-foot steel-hulled schooner built in Baltimore, MD in 1946. She's designed to move efficiently through the water, powered by a traditional gaff-rig sail plan designed by naval architect J Murray Watts. With a 15' beam and rugged steel construction, she's a stout work boat capable of carrying 20,000 pounds of cargo. Being a schooner, the crew requirements are smaller, and the variety of sails provide flexibility for different conditions encountered on the river.

