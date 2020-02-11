South Korean Pianist Dr. Bong-A Jung to Perform Debut Recital At Carnegie Hall
JH ARTS CORP. announced that Dr. Bong-A Jung, 1st prize winner at the Pi Kappa Lambda Music Competition and recipient of the Olga Gagliardi Getto Award, is making her Carnegie Hall debut as a solo recitalist on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 8 p.m. The grand pianist has appeared previously at Carnegie Hall but as a chamber musician.
"Dr. Bong-A Jung is in possession of exceptional sensitivity, personality and deep musical color," said World-class pianist Andre Watts.
This outstanding musician is a player of both poise and power, bringing exceeding grace and weight to any dynamic rich gemstone of classical music she selects to offer an audience.
Jung has performed internationally and nationally in prestigious venues and presentations, including the Gilmore Keyboard Festival, the Naru Arts Center in South Korea, the Detroit Institute of Arts, and Rock Hall in Philadelphia. She also has collaborated with leading instrumentalists, singers and symphonies throughout South Korea and the United States. She was the 2nd Prize winner of the American Proteigei International Competition of Romantic Music 2014 in New York. Her forward thinking and progressive musical interests also inspired her to become a co-founder of the distinguished and highly unique jazz and classical collaborative project, The Zamar Ensemble.
Jung has performed internationally and nationally in prestigious venues and presentations, including the Gilmore Keyboard Festival, the Naru Arts Center in South Korea, the Detroit Institute of Arts, and Rock Hall in Philadelphia. She also has collaborated with leading instrumentalists, singers and symphonies throughout South Korea and the United States.
She was the 2nd Prize winner of the American Proteigei International Competition of Romantic Music 2014 in New York. Her forward thinking and progressive musical interests also inspired her to become a co-founder of the distinguished and highly unique jazz and classical collaborative project, The Zamar Ensemble.
Dr. Jung currently serves as piano faculty of the Orange County School of Arts in southern California.
Connoisseurs of fine classical music in the New York and New Jersey jurisdictions will not want to miss the opportunity to experience Dr. Bong-A Jung's Carnegie Hall debut as a solo piano recitalist.
EVENT INFORMATION:
Thursday, Feb 20th at 8 p.m. | Weill Recital Hall in Carnegie Hall, 881 Seventh Avenue - New York, NY 10019
Concert Tickets start at $25 / Student Tickets - $15
Available for purchase at Carnegie Hall tickets / Weill Recital Hall - Dr. Bong-A Jung tickets: https://www.carnegiehall.org/Cart/Event-Seating?itemNumber=38896#/
Additional concert information and artist bio are available to http://www.jhartcorp.com/
CONCERT PROGRAM
Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) / Sonata No. 13 in E-flat major Op. 27 No. 1, "Quasi una Fantasia"
Andante
Allegro molto e vivace
Adagio con espressione
Allegro vivace
Nikolai Kapustin (1973b) / Variations, Op. 41
Modest Mussorgsky (1839-1881) / Pictures at an Exhibition
Promenade
Gnomus
Promenade
Il vecchiocastello
Promenade
Tuileroies (Dispute d'enfants apres jeux)
Bydło
Promenade
Ballet of Unhatched Chicks
Samuel Goldenberg and Schmuÿle
Promenade
Limoges. Le marché (La grande nouvelle)
Catacombae (Sepulcrumromanum)
Con mortuis in lingua mortua
The Hut on Hen's Legs (Baba Yaga)
The Bogatyr Gates (In the Capital in Kiev)
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Paula Kelly, actress of stage and screen, has died. She was 76. Kelly made her Broadway debut as Mrs. Veloz i... (read more)
Which Broadway Shows Are On Tour in 2020? The Full List!
Theatre fans need not travel all the way to New York City to get a taste of Broadway. Though the Big Apple boasts perhaps the freshest productions and... (read more)
Rebecca Luker Reveals She Has Been Diagnosed With ALS
Rebecca Luker has taken to Twitter to reveal the news that she has been diagnosed with ALS.... (read more)
From Stage to Screen: Adam Driver Caps Off an Epic Year at the Oscars
2019 was a great year for Adam Driver. Just a year ago, he was getting ready to return to Broadway for the third time in Burn This- a performance for ... (read more)
Stage and Screen Actor Orson Bean Dies at 91
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Orson Bean has died at age 91. According to The New York Times, his cause of death was... (read more)
VIDEO: Marianne Elliott, Patti LuPone, Katrina Lenk, and More Preview COMPANY at the Guggenheim
Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presented a preview and panel for Company with Marianne Elliott on Monday, February 3, ... (read more)