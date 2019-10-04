Sophia Anne Caruso and Eddie Perfect Will Join Alex Brightnman at TodayTix's BEETLEJUICE Black & White Ball

TodayTix Presents, the new live events series from TodayTix, invites fans of the strange and unusual for a night out in the Netherworld at the Beetlejuice Black & White Ball on Monday, October 21st, at PUBLIC Arts at the Public Hotel (215 Chrystie Street).

The haunted celebration will feature two-time Tony Nominee Alex Brightman, Sophia Anne Caruso, and more cast members of the hit Broadway musical, along with the show's Tony Award-nominated composer Eddie Perfect, performing songs that didn't make it to Broadway, including several that have never been heard or performed before by a living soul. Shrunken Head Guy, a fan favorite of the film and musical alike, will also make a special appearance.

Doors open at 7 p.m., with performances starting at 8 p.m. Black and white attire is encouraged. Tickets start at $45 and are on sale now, only on TodayTix: https://www.todaytix.com/x/nyc/shows/18958-beetlejuice-black-and-white-ball

The show's costume designer, six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, will transform PUBLIC Arts into the Netherworld with exclusive sketches and decorative creations, inspired by Tim Burton's dearly beloved film.

TodayTix Presents is a live events series that brings together artists and audiences for a curated experience of culture, storytelling and creation. To learn more, visit www.todaytix.com or download TodayTix for iOS or Android.

TodayTix is the premier digital gateway to shows, arts and cultural experiences. Through its mobile-first, design-focused ticketing platform, TodayTix is the place for audiences to discover, explore and engage with the best entertainment their city has to offer.

TodayTix works with more than 1,300 partners to provide the best-priced tickets available in 16 markets around the world, including New York City, London's West End, Toronto, the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Seattle, Washington DC, Chicago, and Australia. Through innovative digital Lottery and mobile Rush ticketing programs, TodayTix has generated nearly 12M digital lottery entries and 2.5M social shares through 900 activations to date, engaging the spontaneous nature of a younger audience and introducing a new generation of audiences to the venues.

Since launching TodayTix in New York City in December 2013 by life-long friends and Broadway producers Merritt Baer and Brian Fenty, the company has engaged nearly 6 million users to connect beyond ticketing into new cultural experiences that bring human interaction back to our digital world.

To learn more, visit www.todaytix.com or download TodayTix for iOS or Android.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





