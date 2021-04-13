Sonia Manzano, Tyler Hardwick, Christine Bruno and More to Star in THE TEMPEST at Radial Park

Resounding has completed casting for the upcoming live outdoor performance and simulcast of Shakespeare's The Tempest. Leading the cast is Sesame Street legend, author, and Emmy-winning writer Sonia Manzano as Prospera. Joining Manzano are are Broadway's Tyler Hardwick (Once On This Island) as Ferdinand and Captain, Christine Bruno (Best Summer Ever) as Trinculo and Gonzalo, David Carl (Resounding's Nutcracker; Trump Lear) as Alonso and Stephano; Sam Given (The Inheritance) as Ariel and Sebastian; L'Oreal Lampley (Williamstown's A Son, Come Home) as Miranda; and Kurt Uy (Resounding's Treasure Island; CBS: Tommy; FBI) as Caliban and Antonio.



The show is presented by Tony nominated producer Blair Russell (Slave Play, streaming production of The Last Five Years) and award-winning writer and director Steve Wargo. Wargo will direct his hour-long adaptation of Shakespeare's romantic fantasy developed with family audiences in mind. Speaking about the production, Wargo said, "This is the most diverse and inclusive cast I have ever had the pleasure to direct, and all in the effort of introducing Shakespeare to younger and uninitiated audiences. The enormous honor of being able to present this to the world with the starring talent of a woman who helped millions of us learn how to read is very special."



Shakespeare's classic play will be presented in a whole new way with special 360° sound design by Resounding Resident Designer Andy Evan Cohen. At Radial Park the live in-person audience, one of the first since theaters have reopened, will be given special headphones to get the full immersive sound experience while watching the cast on stage with atmospheric projections displayed above on the venue's 50x60 foot screen. Remote audiences listening live via 360° audio simulcast will enjoy exclusive access to Mediterranean-themed dinner menu suggestions, decor inspiration, and a custom cocktail recipe, all created and curated by award-winning NYC bartender Jena Ellenwood.



Performances will take place Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8 at 8:00 PM ET, and run approximately 60 minutes with no intermission. Tickets, starting at just $10, are now on sale at resounding.live/radialpark.



Additional free tickets will be available to NYCHA Astoria Houses residents via digital lottery.



Fresh off a successful launch and fall run of remotely produced and performed live immersive-audio plays, Resounding will be producing some of the first live entertainment events in New York City in 2021 at the stunning outdoor venue in Astoria featuring unobstructed views of the Manhattan skyline. Other plays in the series include Clu-eth starring Manu Narayan, Beyond the Veil starring Montego Glover and Quentin Earl Darrington, Treasure Island starring Rob McClure and Maggie Lakis, and a concert revival of the musical Triassic Parq, featuring its original off-Broadway cast.



Radial Park guests can enjoy the performance from the safety of their own vehicles or via reserved picnic tables spaced appropriately for social distancing for those who prefer biking, walking, or taking the ferry to Astoria/Hallett's Point Play.



Following the requirements of government and health officials, Radial Park will continue to implement strict health and safety protocols, including temperature checks upon arrival via an infrared, touchless thermometer; color-coded wristbands for social distancing; and limited, distanced seating.



Radial Park at Halletts Point Play is led by producers Jeremy Shepard and Marco Shalma with a creative team that includes two-time Tony Award and three-time Emmy Award winner Dale Badway (Executive Producer and Creative Director) Shira Milikowsky (Creative Director and Producer) and Vanjah Boikai (Associate Producer).



The Resounding team includes Steve Wargo (Creative Director), Blair Russell (Director of Operations), Jen Ash (Production & Broadcast Director), and Holly Buczek, CSA (Casting Director).

DETAILS:

RESOUNDING presents

The Tempest

Friday, May 7 & Saturday, May 8 at 8:00 pm ET

Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased by visiting www.resounding.live/radialpark

Running Time is approximately 60 minutes

Upcoming Resounding performances include

Clu-eth (April 23-24), Beyond the Veil (April 30-May 1), Treasure Island (May 14-15), and Triassic Parq: The Musical (May 21-23)