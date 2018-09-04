'Sometimes You're Great, Sometimes You're Pathetic'; Cher Wants Musical to Be True to Life

Click Here for More Articles on THE CHER SHOW

Cher can do no wrong whether she's headlining in Vegas or gracing the silver screen (even if she says she's "never been a huge Cher fan"). But her life hasn't been all footlights and happy endings.

In discussing the upcoming musical of her life, The Cher Show, Cher says "nothing should be glossed over."

"You have to know something more about me after the musical. That's important to me," she tells The New York Times. "I want it to be true and fun and like life is: Sometimes you're great, and sometimes you're pathetic. Sometimes you're tired, and sometimes you break down."

To read the full interview, visit The New York Times here.

Cher's newest album of ABBA covers, Dancing Queen, is slated for a September 28th release. Fans who pre-order get early access to certain tracks. Get a first listen with SOS below:

On December 28th, Cher will be recognized with the Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievements. Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein said, "Cher is the consummate star, wowing generations of fans with her distinctive voice, blockbuster albums, and glittering on-screen presence."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You