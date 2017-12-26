Something's Coming: Spring into 2018 With This Year's Upcoming Broadway Shows!

As 2018 kicks off, we take a look at all of the upcoming shows hitting Broadway between now and the Tony Awards! With everything from fan favorites like Harry Potter and Frozen, to revivals of classics such as Carousel and My Fair Lady, this season has something for everyone!

BroadwayWorld brings you a look at all of the shows you can get excited for. Mark your calendars now!

Escape to Margaritaville

Marquis Theatre

Previews Begin: February 16, 2018

Opening Night: March 15, 2018

Imagine a place where the sun is hot, the ocean's warm, and the drinks are as cold as they are plentiful. Welcome to Margaritaville, the island paradise where city folk get away from it all and the locals get into the kind of trouble you can almost always sweet talk your way out of. This new musical is the story of a part-time bartender, part-time singer, and full-time charmer named Tully who thinks he's got life all figured out. Until a beautiful career-minded tourist steals his heart and makes him question everything.

Escape to Margaritaville will include brand new music, specifically written for the musical by Jimmy Buffett, along with many of his hit songs that are near-and-dear to fans' hearts. The original story was created by co-book writers Greg Garcia and Mike O'Malley. Two-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Ashley will direct, and the creative team will also include Tony-nominated Choreographer Kelly Devine, Scenic Designer Walt Spangler, Tony Award-winning Costume Designer Paul Tazewell, two-time Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Howell Binkley, two-time Tony Award-winning Sound Designer Brian Ronan, Tony Award-nominee Christopher Jahnke as Music Supervisor, and 101 Productions, Ltd. as General Management.

MORE INFO

Frozen

St. James Theatre

Previews Begin: February 22, 2018

Opening Night: March 22, 2018

This is the timeless tale of two sisters, pulled apart by a mysterious secret.

Both are searching for love. They just don't know where to find it. Created for the stage by an award-winning team, this stunning new production comes alive on Broadway through exquisite stagecraft and deepens the beloved story with twice as many songs as the original film. Discover that love is a force of nature....at Disney's new musical, Frozen.

MORE INFO

Angels in America

Neil Simon Theatre

Previews Begin: February 23, 2018

Opening Night: March 21, 2018

A quarter-century after stunning the theater world, one of the greatest theatrical journeys of our time returns to Broadway in an acclaimed new production from the National Theatre. As politically incendiary as any play in the American canon, Angels in America also manages to be, at turns, hilariously irreverent and heartbreakingly humane. It is also astonishingly relevant, speaking every bit as urgently to our anxious times as it did when it first premiered. Tackling Reaganism, McCarthyism, immigration, religion, climate change, and AIDS against the backdrop of New York City in the mid-1980's, no contemporary drama has succeeded so indisputably with so ambitious a scope.

MORE INFO

Three Tall Women

John Golden Theatre

Previews Begin: February 27, 2018

Opening Night: March 29, 2018

Hailed as "essential viewing" by Ben Brantley of the New York Times when it made its New York premiere at the Vineyard Theatre in 1994, Three Tall Women is a beautifully-wrought portrait of a woman in life's final act and Edward's Albee's most personal work. In addition to winning the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1994, it also received the New York Drama Critics Circle, Lucille Lortel, and Outer Critics Circle awards for Best Play.

MORE INFO

Carousel

Imperial Theatre

Previews Begin: February 28, 2018

Opening Night: April 12, 2018

In a Maine coastal village toward the end of the 19th century, the swaggering, carefree carnival barker, Billy Bigelow, captivates and marries the naive millworker, Julie Jordan. Billy loses his job just as he learns that Julie is pregnant and, desperately intent upon providing a decent life for his family, he is coerced into being an accomplice to a robbery.

Caught in the act and facing the certainty of prison, he takes his own life and is sent 'up there.' Billy is allowed to return to earth for one day fifteen years later, and he encounters the daughter he never knew. She is a lonely, friendless teenager, her father's reputation as a thief and bully having haunted her throughout her young life. How Billy instills in both the child and her mother a sense of hope and dignity is a dramatic testimony to the power of love.

MORE INFO

Lobby Hero

Helen Hayes Theatre

Previews Begin: March 1, 2018

Opening Night: March 26, 2018

What happens when emotions come in conflict with principles, and how do choices under pressure define who we really are? The lobby of a Manhattan apartment building is much more than a waiting area for four New Yorkers involved in a murder investigation. It's a testing ground for what happens when personal and professional personas find themselves at odds. A young security guard with big ambitions clashes with his stern boss, an intense rookie cop and her unpredictable partner in a play from the 2017 Oscar-winning writer of Manchester by the Sea.

MORE INFO

Mean Girls

August Wilson Theatre

Previews Begin: March 12, 2018

Opening Night: April 8, 2018

After years of living with her zoologist parents in Africa, Cady Heron moves to Illinois and must find where she fits in the social hierarchy. A sweet, naive newbie, Cady quickly attracts the attention of The Plastics, a trio of popular frenemies led by the vicious and calculating Regina George. When Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Full of razor-sharp wit and remarkable insight, Mean Girls takes a look at friendships - and human nature - through a ferociously funny lens.

MORE INFO

Rocktopia

Broadway Theatre

First Preview: March 20, 2018

Opening Night: March 27, 2017

Rocktopia is a musical revolution that celebrates the fusion of the best rock songs of the past century with some of the greatest classical music ever written. Rocktopia showcases the works of musical innovators including Mozart, Queen, Beethoven, Journey, Handel, U2, Tchaikovsky, Pink Floyd, Heart, Rachmaninoff, Foreigner, Copland, The Who and more.

MORE INFO

My Fair Lady

Vivian Beaumont Theatre

Previews Begin: March 15, 2018

Opening Night: April 19, 2018

My Fair Lady is a musical based upon George Bernard Shaw's Pygmalion and with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe. The story concerns Eliza Doolittle, a Cockney flower girl who takes speech lessons from professor Henry Higgins, a phoneticist, so that she may pass as a well-born lady. The musical's 1956 Broadway production was a hit, setting what was then the record for the longest run of any major musical theatre production in history. It was followed by a hit London production, a popular film version, and numerous revivals. It has been called "the perfect musical."

MORE INFO

Children of a Lesser God

Studio 54

Previews Begin: March 22, 2018

Opening Night: April 11, 2018

Children of a Lesser God tells the story of James Leeds, a new teacher at a school for the deaf, and Sarah Norman, the school's one-time star student who has stayed behind as its cleaning woman rather than venturing out into the hearing world. James immediately takes a keen interest in Sarah, and tries to persuade her to communicate orally by lip reading. They soon embark on an emotional journey that will teach them both new ways of communicating and loving and, in the process, they build a romance beyond words.

MORE INFO

The Iceman Cometh

Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre

Previews Begin: March 22, 2018

Opening Night: April 26, 2018

Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh starring Tony and Oscar-winner Denzel Washington will play the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre beginning March 22nd, 2018. The production's opening night is currently set for April 26, 2018.

George C. Wolfe will direct the Scott Rudin produced revival. The production is a limited 14 week engagement.

The Iceman Cometh focuses on a group of alcoholics and misfits who endlessly discuss but never act on their dreams, and Hickey, the traveling salesman determined to strip them of their pipe dreams.

MORE INFO

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

Previews Begin: March 28, 2018

Opening Night: April 23, 2018

This vibrant, world-premiere musical charts the incomparable life of Donna Summer, the undisputed Queen of Disco, from her modest Boston childhood to international stardom. Told through the dramatic lens of her final concert, SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical presents the complexities and conflicts the iconic songwriter and singer faced in her meteoric rise - and descent. Featuring three actresses in the title role and a score with more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You, Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

MORE INFO

Travesties

Previews Begin: March 29, 2018

Opening Night: April 24, 2018

The Tony Award-winning Best Play returns to Broadway in a "near-miraculous production" of "mind-bending splendor" (The New York Times). In 1917 Zurich, an artist, a writer and a revolutionary collide in a kaleidoscope thrill-ride that's "wickedly playful, intensely entertaining, infectiously theatrical" (Time Out London).

Roundabout reunites with playwright Tom Stoppard (The Real Thing) and director Patrick Marber (Closer) for a dazzling revival from London's Menier Chocolate Factory (The Color Purple). 2017 Olivier nominee Tom Hollander leads the cast.

Experience London's "mind-bogglingly entertaining revival" (The Telegraph) of Tom Stoppard's thrill-ride through the worlds of art and revolution in 1917 Switzerland... and in the maze of one man's memory.

MORE INFO

Saint Joan

Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

Previews Begin April 3, 2018

Opening Night: April 25, 2018

Set in 15th century France, Saint Joan follows a country girl whose mysterious visions propel her into elite circles. When the nation's rulers become threatened by her popularity and influence, they unite to bring her down and she finds herself on trial for her life. This timeless and powerful play dramatizes the limits of an individual in a society dominated by overwhelming political and religious forces. Three-time Tony Award nominee Condola Rashad (A Doll's House, Part 2) will star as one of history's greatest heroines in a major new production of Bernard Shaw's epic work directed by Daniel Sullivan (Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes).

MORE INFO

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Lyric Theatre

Previews Begin: March 16, 2018

Opening Night: April 22, 2018

Harry Potter on Broadway! It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband and father of three school-age children. While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

MORE INFO

The Boys in the Band

Booth Theatre

First Preview: April 30, 2018

Opening Night: May 31, 2018

Mart Crowley's groundbreaking 1968 play, THE BOYS IN THE BAND, centers on a group of gay men who gather in a NYC apartment for a friend's birthday party. After the drinks are poured and the music turned up, the evening slowly exposes the fault-lines beneath their friendships and the self-inflicted heartache that threatens their solidarity. A true theatrical game-changer, THE BOYS IN THE BAND helped spark a revolution by putting gay men's lives onstage -- unapologetically and without judgement - in a world that was not yet willing to fully accept them.

MORE INFO

Related Articles