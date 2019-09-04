Solea Pfeiffer and Maia Reficco to Soar Rainbow High Leading New York City Center's EVITA

New York City Center today announced casting for the Gala Presentation of Evita, November 13 - 24. Directed by Sammi Cannold, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's rock-opera-charting the rapid and controversial ascent of Argentina's renowned first lady-will star two actors in the title role. Maia Reficco, award-winning Argentine actor and recording artist, will play Eva age 15 - 20, and Solea Pfeiffer(Almost Famous, Hamilton), last at City Center in Songs for a New World, will play Eva age 20 - 33. The cast will also feature Enrique Acevedo as Perón and Philip Hernandez as Magaldi.

Through a bold new vision, Cannold will utilize visual storytelling to explore new depths within the text and provide a unique perspective on Eva's troubled adolescence as it lurks behind her dazzling adult triumphs. Sammi Cannold said, "I am deeply passionate about bringing Evita to City Center. And after completing an international casting search as well as extensive research throughout Argentina, I'm especially excited to highlight new dimensions of Eva Perón's extraordinary story in this production."

The ensemble will include Sergio Martín Almirón, Fabio Angelo, Isa Antonetti, Leah Barsky, Kristina Bermudez, Edgar Cavasos, Alexander Gil Cruz, Rebecca Eichenberger, Jennifer Florentino, David Michael Garry, Mariano Loguidice, Robin Masella, Phoebe Garcia Pearl, Patricia Phillips, Guillermina Quiroga, Maria Cristina Slye, Lucas Thompson, Daniel Torres, and Ricardo A. Zayas. Additional casting will be announced later.

The creative team for Evita includes Associate Director Rebecca Aparicio, Music DirectorKristen Blodgette, and Co-Choreographers Valeria Solomonoff and Emily Maltby.

This special two-week run will pay tribute to Tony Award winning producer and director Hal Prince in recognition of his immeasurable contributions to the art form.

Tickets for Evita (starting at $50) are currently on sale online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212.581.1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office. Funds raised by all fourteen performances of Evita will allow City Center to continue to provide access to the performing arts by subsidizing education programs and affordable tickets throughout the year.

The Gala benefit performance on November 13 will honor City Center Board Co-ChairRichard E. Witten with the Fiorello H. La Guardia Award for distinguished service to New York City Center in recognition of his extraordinary leadership and generosity. For more information on attending this performance, contact SpecialEvents@NYCityCenter.org or 212.763.1205.





