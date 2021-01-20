Social Roundup: Theater Fans Turn Bernie Sanders' Inauguration Look Into Hilarious Memes
Theater fans have turned Senator Bernie Sanders' appearance at President Joe Biden's Inauguration into a meme today, juxtaposing him into pictures of Broadway shows.
Theater fans have turned Senator Bernie Sanders' appearance at President Joe Biden's inauguration into a meme today, juxtaposing him into iconic pictures and posters of Broadway shows.
Senator Sanders has been dropped into the worlds of in Sunday in the Park With George, Chicago, Beetlejuice, Hadestown and more.
Check out the memes below!
it's hot up here pic.twitter.com/KjGy5CjCh8- laura j. brown (@laurjbrown) January 20, 2021
It was a fine affair but now it's over pic.twitter.com/K3OF5ydDJE- Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) January 20, 2021
omg bernie sanders joined the glee club pic.twitter.com/3X2qIOWNa1- plastic hearts aoty (@flawedcrystals) January 20, 2021
Bernie Sanders says #SaveTheArts #broadway ! pic.twitter.com/K6ANxRPdSJ- Sabina (@ssabinamamedova) January 20, 2021
January 20, 2021
