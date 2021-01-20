Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Social Roundup: Theater Fans Turn Bernie Sanders' Inauguration Look Into Hilarious Memes

Theater fans have turned Senator Bernie Sanders' appearance at President Joe Biden's Inauguration into a meme today, juxtaposing him into pictures of Broadway shows.

Jan. 20, 2021  

Theater fans have turned Senator Bernie Sanders' appearance at President Joe Biden's inauguration into a meme today, juxtaposing him into iconic pictures and posters of Broadway shows.

Senator Sanders has been dropped into the worlds of in Sunday in the Park With George, Chicago, Beetlejuice, Hadestown and more.

Check out the memes below!


