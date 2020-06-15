Social Roundup: Broadway Stars React to Supreme Court Anti-Discrimination Ruling for LGBTQ+ Community

Jun. 15, 2020  

The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that workers cannot be fired for being gay or transgender, according to CNBC News.

Local laws are in place in most states to protect workers from being discriminated by their sexual orientation or gender identities, but this is the first federal law in place to protect those in the LGBTQ+ community from being fired on that basis.

Previously, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act stated employers may not discriminate based on "sex." The Supreme Court's 6-3 decision rules that this also applies to sexual orientation and gender identity.

This ruling comes two weeks before the 5 year anniversary of the legalization of same-sex marriage on June 26, 2015.

Read Broadway stars' reactions to this groundbreaking news for the LGBTQ community below.

