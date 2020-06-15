Social Roundup: Broadway Stars React to Supreme Court Anti-Discrimination Ruling for LGBTQ+ Community

The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that workers cannot be fired for being gay or transgender, according to CNBC News.

Local laws are in place in most states to protect workers from being discriminated by their sexual orientation or gender identities, but this is the first federal law in place to protect those in the LGBTQ+ community from being fired on that basis.

Previously, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act stated employers may not discriminate based on "sex." The Supreme Court's 6-3 decision rules that this also applies to sexual orientation and gender identity.

This ruling comes two weeks before the 5 year anniversary of the legalization of same-sex marriage on June 26, 2015.

Read Broadway stars' reactions to this groundbreaking news for the LGBTQ community below.

Just in: the #supremecourt

decision maintains #TitleVII

protections for LGBTQIA+. it is

ILLEGAL TO FIRE A WORKER FOR

THEIR SEXUALITY, GENDER OR

GENDER EXPRESSION!

❤️?????????

✊?✊?✊?✊?✊?✊? - Peppermint (@Peppermint247) June 15, 2020

Wonderful news today a??i?????????????????? https://t.co/L8FrpcrHEd - Andréa Burns (@TheAndreaBurns) June 15, 2020

Thank you lordt for this piece of good news I promise I will be good today mostly ?????? https://t.co/CUtBQIiGWy - Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) June 15, 2020

This was all I was waiting for this morning. Exhale for at least this moment.#LGBTQ #SCOTUS #CivilRights https://t.co/LOKMfCPMAo - Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) June 15, 2020

This is shocking after being so conditioned to expect bad things to happen. A glimmer of hope for all of us! #pride #TransRightsAreHumanRights https://t.co/MAKcRMZSr6 - Alex Wyse (@alexwyse) June 15, 2020

This is great news for the LGBTQ+ community. But pretty fucking wild to know that the 6-3 vote means 3 of those justices are fine to publicly, openly declare that LGBT+ employees SHOULD be allowed to be fired just because of their identities. We've still got a long ways to go. https://t.co/YsiMDFZ93g - Benj Pasek (@benjpasek) June 15, 2020

It's amazing that this had to be a fight. But I'm glad that this is news today. https://t.co/bTo7e724Qt - Alex Brightman (he/him) (@ABrightMonster) June 15, 2020

A major victory, WE STILL WAITING ON JUSTICE FOR BREONNA TAYLOR, so we gotta keep going! https://t.co/C1KJGNDJXV - JelaniAlladin (@JelaniAlladin) June 15, 2020

I constantly bemoan this Supreme Court and their history of heartbreakingly awful decisions, but one must give credit where credit is due. God bless everyone on this court who did the right thing in protecting ALL Americans from discrimination and shame on those who did not. https://t.co/xYYASELSOt - Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 15, 2020

YES!

Civil Rights Law Protects Gay and Transgender Workers, Supreme Court Rules https://t.co/StTw4feLUA - Lena Hall (@LenaRockerHall) June 15, 2020

This is such good news. Much needed in this country right now. ??????????? https://t.co/ihaY51Oq3t - Judy Kuhn (@JudyKuhn1) June 15, 2020

