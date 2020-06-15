Social Roundup: Broadway Stars React to Supreme Court Anti-Discrimination Ruling for LGBTQ+ Community
The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that workers cannot be fired for being gay or transgender, according to CNBC News.
Local laws are in place in most states to protect workers from being discriminated by their sexual orientation or gender identities, but this is the first federal law in place to protect those in the LGBTQ+ community from being fired on that basis.
Previously, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act stated employers may not discriminate based on "sex." The Supreme Court's 6-3 decision rules that this also applies to sexual orientation and gender identity.
This ruling comes two weeks before the 5 year anniversary of the legalization of same-sex marriage on June 26, 2015.
Read Broadway stars' reactions to this groundbreaking news for the LGBTQ community below.
Just in: the #supremecourt- Peppermint (@Peppermint247) June 15, 2020
decision maintains #TitleVII
protections for LGBTQIA+. it is
ILLEGAL TO FIRE A WORKER FOR
THEIR SEXUALITY, GENDER OR
GENDER EXPRESSION!
❤️?????????
✊?✊?✊?✊?✊?✊?
a??i????????? pic.twitter.com/Q10RJNRewE- Michael Urie (@michaelurie) June 15, 2020
Wonderful news today a??i?????????????????? https://t.co/L8FrpcrHEd- Andréa Burns (@TheAndreaBurns) June 15, 2020
Thank you lordt for this piece of good news I promise I will be good today mostly ?????? https://t.co/CUtBQIiGWy- Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) June 15, 2020
This was all I was waiting for this morning. Exhale for at least this moment.#LGBTQ #SCOTUS #CivilRights https://t.co/LOKMfCPMAo- Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) June 15, 2020
Happy and hope-filled #Pride one and all. The ground is shifting...- Alexandra Silber (@alsilbs) June 15, 2020
Let's stay vigilant and passionate and above all: accountable! #TransRightsAreHumanRights #GayRightsareHumanRights #LGBTQIA #PRIDE2020 https://t.co/jNvGgYghCf
As it should be!! Justice prevails!! Again, #lovewins https://t.co/SEZyOQbhKH- Sydney Lucas (@SydneyLucasNYC) June 15, 2020
This is shocking after being so conditioned to expect bad things to happen. A glimmer of hope for all of us! #pride #TransRightsAreHumanRights https://t.co/MAKcRMZSr6- Alex Wyse (@alexwyse) June 15, 2020
After a week of blows from this hateful president & administration, this is a truly important victory in the Supreme Court. There is hope. #LGBTQIA #pride https://t.co/JrvlhaDRmp- Max von Essen (@MaxizPad) June 15, 2020
Good stuff! Let's keep this positive momentum going! ?????? https://t.co/UZAnfbvasI- Tony Yazbeck (@TonyYazbeck) June 15, 2020
This is great news for the LGBTQ+ community. But pretty fucking wild to know that the 6-3 vote means 3 of those justices are fine to publicly, openly declare that LGBT+ employees SHOULD be allowed to be fired just because of their identities. We've still got a long ways to go. https://t.co/YsiMDFZ93g- Benj Pasek (@benjpasek) June 15, 2020
It's amazing that this had to be a fight. But I'm glad that this is news today. https://t.co/bTo7e724Qt- Alex Brightman (he/him) (@ABrightMonster) June 15, 2020
HOPE. https://t.co/jNvGgYghCf- Alexandra Silber (@alsilbs) June 15, 2020
A major victory, WE STILL WAITING ON JUSTICE FOR BREONNA TAYLOR, so we gotta keep going! https://t.co/C1KJGNDJXV- JelaniAlladin (@JelaniAlladin) June 15, 2020
This is astonishing and very welcome news. It's a game changer. https://t.co/Kg2YtQAVsJ- George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 15, 2020
Needed this light. Wow wow wow. https://t.co/mNutokKKWe- Andy Mientus ??? (@andymientus) June 15, 2020
June 15, 2020
??????????? https://t.co/FP5ZT47Mom- Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) June 15, 2020
Yes, yes yes. ??? https://t.co/G90dHhapDf- Zach Adkins (@zachmadkins) June 15, 2020
?????❤️?? https://t.co/4rICHVvXap- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 15, 2020
I constantly bemoan this Supreme Court and their history of heartbreakingly awful decisions, but one must give credit where credit is due. God bless everyone on this court who did the right thing in protecting ALL Americans from discrimination and shame on those who did not. https://t.co/xYYASELSOt- Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 15, 2020
YES!- Lena Hall (@LenaRockerHall) June 15, 2020
Civil Rights Law Protects Gay and Transgender Workers, Supreme Court Rules https://t.co/StTw4feLUA
Finally - some GOOD NEWS!!!! #Pride https://t.co/jbQCJnhguM- Christina Bianco (@XtinaBianco1) June 15, 2020
June 15, 2020
This is such good news. Much needed in this country right now. ??????????? https://t.co/ihaY51Oq3t- Judy Kuhn (@JudyKuhn1) June 15, 2020
❤️????? https://t.co/tsuxHC7V9B- Kazee (@SteveKazee) June 15, 2020
https://t.co/F8YYR6gRB9 pic.twitter.com/AXzWvXiGHN- Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) June 15, 2020
?????? ????????? https://t.co/i4Jw8Uoxlb- Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) June 15, 2020
❤️????? https://t.co/vxz0Kqsl7R- Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) June 15, 2020
