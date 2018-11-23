Follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Tumblr
Social Media Roundup: How Broadway Stars Celebrated Their Thanksgiving!
Broadway stars, they're just like us! Many of your favorite Broadway stars traveled home for the holiday, welcomed family into New York or even had to perform on Thanksgiving! BroadwayWorld has curated some of your favorite Broadway stars's social media posts to show you how they celebrated the big turkey day!
Not a spill! Happy Thanksgiving! • • • • ??: @nwalks
BEST THANKSGIVING EVER! Meet our newborn baby son, Jimmy O'Malley! ?????? So much to be thankful for this year. We have never been more happy in our lives. ??: @sarahsido pic.twitter.com/uXMP8ck3Ve- Rory O'Malley (@RoryOMalley) November 22, 2018
Grateful my sister could come to town since I can't be with my family this thanksgiving! :) She has seen @meangirlsbway over 8 times and says she can't afford my birthday presents now but I'm still grateful for her. HAPPY THANKSGIVING ?? ???? @olouderman
#HappyThanksgiving from your family at TeeRico. We are all grateful for your love, spirit, and support ?? ?? ??@Lin_Manuel @CrespoX6 @Vegalteno @MyHappySpace411 @ltmphd pic.twitter.com/Yf1SWh7n4F- Lin-Manuel's TeeRico (@TeeRico_LinMan) November 22, 2018
Feeling Betty Draper this year. #happythanksgiving #pearls #tradition
Wishing everyone a wonderful Thanksgiving. Here's a little song from me to you. XOXO pic.twitter.com/ocon7MebKe- Liz Callaway (@LizGoesOn) November 22, 2018
#thankful #friendsgiving Grateful for our exquisite hosts, @kelli_barrett & @jarrodspector. This entire gang crushed it on food, desserts, drinks, and games!
Happy Thanksgiving to everyone! May we all have love, dogs, smiles, hugs and @lauriehernandez Barbie dolls in our day today. This picture is basically my heart ♥? https://t.co/LjhxzddzVL pic.twitter.com/wSrwPGOvUo- Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) November 22, 2018
Hope you're all flying high on this #thanksgiving - wishing you and yours a very happy holiday. Have a lot to be thankful for this year. ??
Same. Happy Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/y0L11rT433- Lesli Margherita (@QueenLesli) November 22, 2018
Happy Thanksgiving from me and the realest man I've ever known. pic.twitter.com/kiJ74pTRAm- Alex Boniello (@AlexBoniello) November 22, 2018
Thankful for this guy, good friends, family, our health & a memorable day. Happy Thanksgiving everyone!
FUN FACT: If there's a tiara, I'm always gonna put it on. #HappyThanksgiving ?????? pic.twitter.com/00yNpcopLV- Jordan Roth (@Jordan_Roth) November 23, 2018
Happy Thanksgiving everyone! A day to reflect and give thanks. And eat a lot. Of turkey. Or tofurkey. Depending on your preference. Sending you all the love! ♥?
Happy thanksgiving ?? pic.twitter.com/pebr2CIvha- LOLADRE (@lauradreyfuss) November 23, 2018