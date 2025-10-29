Smoke Jazz Club Unveils December 2025 Lineup Including The 13th Annual Coltrane Festival and More

Month-long celebration features Ravi Coltrane, Melissa Aldana, Vincent Herring, George Cables, Jazzmeia Horn, and more.
SMOKE Jazz Club has announced its December 2025 lineup, headlined by the 13th Annual Coltrane Festival “Countdown 2026,” one of New York’s most anticipated holiday jazz events.
Running December 10 through January 4, the festival brings together some of today’s leading jazz artists to celebrate the life and musical legacy of John Coltrane. Performers include Ravi Coltrane, Melissa Aldana, Vincent Herring, Eric Alexander, Eric Scott Reed, George Cables, Eddie Henderson, and others. NAACP Image Award-winning vocalist Jazzmeia Horn will ring in 2026 with a special New Year’s Eve Celebration on December 31.
All Friday performances will also be livestreamed. The full December schedule and ticket information are available at SMOKEjazz.com.
(Subject to change)
Fri–Sun, Dec 5–7 – CHIEF ADJUAH (formerly Christian Scott) – SMOKE debut
Chief Adjuah – trumpet, flugelhorn & Adjuah Bow
Morgan Guerrin – piano, keyboard, saxophone, EWI & percussion
Ryoma Takenaga – bass
Brian Richburg – drums
Wed–Sun, Dec 10–14 – COLTRANE FESTIVAL: MELISSA ALDANA, Walter Smith III & GEORGE GARZONE SEXTET
Melissa Aldana – tenor saxophone
Walter Smith III – tenor saxophone
George Garzone – tenor saxophone
Glenn Zaleski – piano
Linda May Han Oh – bass
Bill Stewart – drums
Wed–Sun, Dec 17–21 – COLTRANE FESTIVAL: Ravi Coltrane QUARTET
Ravi Coltrane – tenor saxophone and soprano saxophone
Wed–Thu, Dec 24–25 – COLTRANE FESTIVAL: EDDIE HENDERSON with VINCENT HERRING QUINTET featuring GEORGE CABLES
Vincent Herring – alto saxophone
George Cables – piano
Eddie Henderson – trumpet
John Webber – bass
Willie Jones III – drums
Fri–Sat, Dec 26–27 – COLTRANE FESTIVAL: STEVE TURRE with VINCENT HERRING QUINTET featuring GEORGE CABLES
Vincent Herring – alto saxophone
George Cables – piano
Steve Turre – trombone
John Webber – bass
Willie Jones III – drums
Sun, Dec 28 – COLTRANE FESTIVAL: Steve Davis with VINCENT HERRING QUINTET featuring Eric Scott REED
Vincent Herring – alto saxophone
Eric Scott Reed – piano
Steve Davis – trombone
David Wong – bass
Carl Allen – drums
Mon–Tue, Dec 29–30 – COLTRANE FESTIVAL: SARAH HANAHAN with VINCENT HERRING QUINTET featuring Eric Scott REED
Vincent Herring – alto saxophone
Eric Scott Reed – piano
Sarah Hanahan – alto saxophone
David Wong – bass
Carl Allen – drums
Wed, Dec 31 – NEW YEAR’S EVE: JAZZMEIA HORN & SMOKE JAZZ CLUB ALL-STARS
Jazzmeia Horn – vocals
Vincent Herring – alto saxophone
Cyrus Chestnut – piano
Johnathan Blake – drums
Two seatings:
7:00 p.m. includes four-course holiday dinner and one show ($250 plus tax & tip)
9:30 p.m. includes four-course dinner, two shows, and midnight celebration with champagne toast ($350 plus tax & tip)
Wed–Sun, Jan 1–4 – COLTRANE FESTIVAL: Eric Alexander & VINCENT HERRING QUINTET featuring Eric Scott REED
Vincent Herring – alto saxophone
Eric Alexander – tenor saxophone
Eric Scott Reed – piano
Peter Washington – bass
Johnathan Blake – drums
Located on Manhattan’s Upper West Side at Broadway and 106th Street, SMOKE Jazz Club is one of New York City’s premier live music venues. The club presents an ongoing lineup of world-class artists, from jazz legends to emerging voices, in an intimate, candlelit setting with acclaimed dining and acoustics. Founded in 1999, SMOKE also operates the GRAMMY-nominated label Smoke Sessions Records and produces the live-stream concert series Smoke Screens.
Performances: Wednesday–Sunday at 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., with an additional 10:30 p.m. set Fridays and Saturdays. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Location: SMOKE Jazz Club, 2751 Broadway (between 105th and 106th Streets), New York, NY. Subway: 1 train to 103rd Street. Tickets: In-person $25 and up. Livestream (Fridays only) $15. Reservations and schedule details available at SMOKEjazz.com.
Videos