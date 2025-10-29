Smoke Jazz Club Unveils December 2025 Lineup Including The 13th Annual Coltrane Festival and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SMOKE Jazz Club has announced its December 2025 lineup, headlined by the 13th Annual Coltrane Festival “Countdown 2026,” one of New York’s most anticipated holiday jazz events.

Running December 10 through January 4, the festival brings together some of today’s leading jazz artists to celebrate the life and musical legacy of John Coltrane. Performers include Ravi Coltrane, Melissa Aldana, Vincent Herring, Eric Alexander, Eric Scott Reed, George Cables, Eddie Henderson, and others. NAACP Image Award-winning vocalist Jazzmeia Horn will ring in 2026 with a special New Year’s Eve Celebration on December 31.

All Friday performances will also be livestreamed. The full December schedule and ticket information are available at SMOKEjazz.com.

DECEMBER 2025 CONCERT SCHEDULE

(Subject to change)

Fri–Sun, Dec 5–7 – CHIEF ADJUAH (formerly Christian Scott) – SMOKE debut

Chief Adjuah – trumpet, flugelhorn & Adjuah Bow

Morgan Guerrin – piano, keyboard, saxophone, EWI & percussion

Ryoma Takenaga – bass

Brian Richburg – drums

Wed–Sun, Dec 10–14 – COLTRANE FESTIVAL: MELISSA ALDANA, Walter Smith III & GEORGE GARZONE SEXTET

Melissa Aldana – tenor saxophone

Walter Smith III – tenor saxophone

George Garzone – tenor saxophone

Glenn Zaleski – piano

Linda May Han Oh – bass

Bill Stewart – drums

Wed–Sun, Dec 17–21 – COLTRANE FESTIVAL: Ravi Coltrane QUARTET

Ravi Coltrane – tenor saxophone and soprano saxophone

Wed–Thu, Dec 24–25 – COLTRANE FESTIVAL: EDDIE HENDERSON with VINCENT HERRING QUINTET featuring GEORGE CABLES

Vincent Herring – alto saxophone

George Cables – piano

Eddie Henderson – trumpet

John Webber – bass

Willie Jones III – drums

Fri–Sat, Dec 26–27 – COLTRANE FESTIVAL: STEVE TURRE with VINCENT HERRING QUINTET featuring GEORGE CABLES

Vincent Herring – alto saxophone

George Cables – piano

Steve Turre – trombone

John Webber – bass

Willie Jones III – drums

Sun, Dec 28 – COLTRANE FESTIVAL: Steve Davis with VINCENT HERRING QUINTET featuring Eric Scott REED

Vincent Herring – alto saxophone

Eric Scott Reed – piano

Steve Davis – trombone

David Wong – bass

Carl Allen – drums

Mon–Tue, Dec 29–30 – COLTRANE FESTIVAL: SARAH HANAHAN with VINCENT HERRING QUINTET featuring Eric Scott REED

Vincent Herring – alto saxophone

Eric Scott Reed – piano

Sarah Hanahan – alto saxophone

David Wong – bass

Carl Allen – drums

Wed, Dec 31 – NEW YEAR’S EVE: JAZZMEIA HORN & SMOKE JAZZ CLUB ALL-STARS

Jazzmeia Horn – vocals

Vincent Herring – alto saxophone

Cyrus Chestnut – piano

Johnathan Blake – drums

Two seatings:

7:00 p.m. includes four-course holiday dinner and one show ($250 plus tax & tip)

9:30 p.m. includes four-course dinner, two shows, and midnight celebration with champagne toast ($350 plus tax & tip)

Wed–Sun, Jan 1–4 – COLTRANE FESTIVAL: Eric Alexander & VINCENT HERRING QUINTET featuring Eric Scott REED

Vincent Herring – alto saxophone

Eric Alexander – tenor saxophone

Eric Scott Reed – piano

Peter Washington – bass

Johnathan Blake – drums

ABOUT SMOKE JAZZ CLUB

Located on Manhattan’s Upper West Side at Broadway and 106th Street, SMOKE Jazz Club is one of New York City’s premier live music venues. The club presents an ongoing lineup of world-class artists, from jazz legends to emerging voices, in an intimate, candlelit setting with acclaimed dining and acoustics. Founded in 1999, SMOKE also operates the GRAMMY-nominated label Smoke Sessions Records and produces the live-stream concert series Smoke Screens.

TICKETS AND INFORMATION

Performances: Wednesday–Sunday at 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., with an additional 10:30 p.m. set Fridays and Saturdays. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Location: SMOKE Jazz Club, 2751 Broadway (between 105th and 106th Streets), New York, NY. Subway: 1 train to 103rd Street. Tickets: In-person $25 and up. Livestream (Fridays only) $15. Reservations and schedule details available at SMOKEjazz.com.