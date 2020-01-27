Sketch Comedy Troupe Uncle Function Begins Monthly Residency At UCB Theater

Uncle Function, one of NYC's premier sketch comedy troupes will begin a monthly residency at UCB Theater - Hell's Kitchen on Monday February 24th at 10:30pm.

The Uncle's will be bringing their successful sketch comedy variety show to UCB Theater's Hell's Kitchen stage on the final Monday of every month through-out 2020! Each show will feature brand-new original sketches, special comedic guests and musical appearances from world-class performers. Past guests include Chloe Fineman (SNL), John Early (Search Party), Gary Richardson (SNL), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud/B'way), Ana Fabrega (Los Espookies/HBO) and more!

Uncle Function's run kicks off February 24th at 10:30pm at UCB Hell's Kitchen - 555 West 42nd Street. VERY SPECIAL GUESTS will be announced soon! Tickets are only $9, and can be purchased here: https://hellskitchen.ucbtheatre.com/performance/72546

Uncle Function has been hailed as "one of the smartest, silliest, and most seductively satisfying shows around!" by BroadwayWorld.com. NY TheatreGuide has warned: "You really need to take the opportunity to see this group before the apocalypse happens."

Uncle Function is a sketch comedy group based in New York City. It was formed in 2015 with the help of TonyAward-winning producer Ken Davenport (Kinky Boots, Once On This Island ). Uncle Function is written by and features Chris Cafero (Inventing Anna/Netflix, The Other Two/Comedy Central), Russell Daniels (UCB Maude Night) , Jessica Frey (The Characters/Netflix), Douglas Goodhart ("Discover Card Guy"), Gianmarco Soresi (Hustlers, Deception/ABC).

Since their inception, The Uncles have performed at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater (UCB), Davenport Theatre, Broadway Comedy Club, The Tank Theater, Ensemble Studio Theatre and The Peoples Improv Theater. These Uncles, just like your real uncles, will make you laugh, cry, think, feel moderately uncomfortable and then send you back to your parents, forever changed.

For more information http://www.unclefunction.com/





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You