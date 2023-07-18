Sis Thee Doll and Vanisha Gould Join Lineup for KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee

This summer, Midnight Theatre presents "KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee," a monthly concert series featuring the sultry soul and blues inspired vocals of the magnetic Kyle Taylor Parker.

Joining Parker in song for the July 31st concert will be the illustrious Sis Thee Doll (Oklahoma, American Horror Story) and soul stirring Jazz vocalist and composer Vanisha Gould. Each month, Parker will present a new set list highlighting traditional blues music made famous by the likes of Dinah Washington and Nina Simone, as well as uniquely reworked arrangements of songs from today’s Top 100.

With direction by Dionne Figgins (Motown, Smokey Joe’s Cafe) and music directed by Jason May, Parker promises an evening of luxury, levity, and release that is sure to nourish the heart, mind, and soul.

The next concert will be July 31, 2023.