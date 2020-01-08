Sir John Eliot Gardiner Curates Five-Concert Carnegie Hall Perspectives Series
This February, Sir John Eliot Gardiner, Artistic Director and Conductor of the internationally acclaimed period instrument ensemble Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique (ORR), curates a five-concert Perspectives series at Carnegie Hall, featuring a complete Beethoven symphony cycle performed as part of Carnegie Hall's season-long celebration of the 250th anniversary year of Beethoven's birth.Grounded in Maestro Gardiner's exacting study of Beethoven's original manuscripts, the symphonies will be performed as the composer would have experienced them, played on period instruments, including valveless brass, woodwinds without additional keys and levers, gut strings, and hide-covered timpani struck with hard sticks. A key figure both in the early music revival and as a pioneer of historically informed performances, Maestro Gardiner kicks off the ORR's five-concert series on Wednesday, February 19 at 8:00 p.m. with selections from Beethoven's rarely heard ballet score, The Creatures of Prometheus; the concert aria, "Ah! perfido;" excerpts from Leonore; and the composer's Symphony No. 1; Soprano Lucy Crowe joins the orchestra as soloist. On Thursday, February 20 at 8:00 p.m., the orchestra performs Beethoven's Symphony No. 2 and Symphony No. 3, "Eroica." The series continues Friday, February 21 at 8:00 p.m. with symphonies Nos. 4 and 5. On Sunday, February 23 at 2:00 p.m., the program includes Symphony No. 6, "Pastoral" and Symphony No. 7. For the series' final concert on Monday, February 24 at 8:00 p.m. the ORR's Beethoven cycle culminates with the symphonies Nos. 8 and 9, with the orchestra joined by soprano Lucy Crowe, contralto Jess Dandy, tenor Ed Lyon, and bass Tareq Nazmi, alongside The Monteverdi Choir. As a prelude to the cycle, Maestro Gardiner will be joined by distinguished Beethoven scholar William Kinderman for a discussion in Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall to illuminate Sir John Eliot's approach to these symphonic masterworks (Tuesday, February 18 at 7:00 p.m.). The ORR's final February 24 concert will be heard by listeners around the world as part of the ninth annual Carnegie Hall Live broadcast and digital series with a live radio broadcast on WQXR 105.9 FM in New York and online at wqxr.org and carnegiehall.org/wqxr. Produced by WQXR and Carnegie Hall and co-hosted by WQXR's Jeff Spurgeon and Clemency Burton-Hill, select Carnegie Hall Live broadcasts featured throughout the season include special digital access to the broadcast team, from backstage and in the control room, connecting national and international fans to the music and to each other. When asked to reflect on thirty years of music making with the ORR and his upcoming Beethoven symphony performances, Sir John Eliot Gardiner said "When we started the Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique 30 years ago, our mission statement included trying to recover the world of Beethoven's sound. Our aim was to provide bold new perspectives on the glorious orchestral works of the 19th and early 20th centuries. Since the ensemble's inception, we have used our time together productively and creatively to explore fresh approaches to this much-loved music, some of it familiar but also some of it neglected or undervalued. Through the use and mastery of period instruments, the ORR musicians bring out the subtle and pervasive differences in the palette of sounds that composers as different as Beethoven, Berlioz, Schumann, Debussy, and Verdi were committed to revealing. Time and again, the players have shown vision and tenacity in demonstrating the techniques and sounds required to recapture the true essence of this music. Every time we embark on a fresh project together, I am amazed and touched by the way the players seem willing to put their necks on the block in order to bring this music back to intoxicating life once again." The Carnegie Hall performances are part of Maestro Gardiner and the ORR's Beethoven 250, a yearlong celebration of the composer's milestone anniversary, and are also part of the ORR's 30th anniversary season. The orchestra's transatlantic tour, February 9-June 27, also includes engagements and complete symphony cycles at Chicago's Harris Theater, London's Barbican Hall, and Barcelona's Palau de la Música.
Program Information
Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 7:00 PM
Weill Recital Hall
SIR John Eliot GARDINER ON THE BEETHOVEN SYMPHONIES
Sir John Eliot Gardiner, Speaker
with William Kinderman, ModeratorRobin Michael, Principal Cello
Anneke Scott, Principal Horn BEETHOVEN'S SYMPHONIES AND THE EMPIRE OF THE MIND Sir John Eliot Gardiner's groundbreaking interpretations of Beethoven's music have cast this magnificent body of work in a new light. Joined by distinguished Beethoven scholar William Kinderman and ORR principals Robin Michael and Anneke Scott for this illuminating discussion, Gardiner shares his insights about his approach to this immortal music. Tickets: $25
_________________________________ Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 8:00 PM
Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage
ORCHESTRE REVOLUTIONNAIRE ET ROMANTIQUE
Sir John Eliot Gardiner, Artistic Director and Conductor
Lucy Crowe, Soprano ALL-BEETHOVEN PROGRAM
Overture, Introduction, and Act I from The Creatures of Prometheus, Op. 43
"Ah! perfido," Op. 65
Symphony No. 1 in C Major, Op. 21
Leonore Overture No. 1, Op. 138
"Ach, brich noch nicht, du mattes Herz!" - "Komm, Hoffnung, lass den letzten Stern" from Act II of Leonore, Op. 72
Finale to The Creatures of Prometheus, Op. 43 Tickets: $32-$105
_________________________________ Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 8:00 PM
Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage
ORCHESTRE REVOLUTIONNAIRE ET ROMANTIQUE
Sir John Eliot Gardiner, Artistic Director and Conductor ALL-BEETHOVEN PROGRAM
Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 36
Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Major, Op. 55, "Eroica" Tickets: $37-$110
___________________________________ Friday, February 21, 2020 at 8:00 PM
Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage
ORCHESTRE REVOLUTIONNAIRE ET ROMANTIQUE
Sir John Eliot Gardiner, Artistic Director and Conductor ALL-BEETHOVEN PROGRAM
Symphony No. 4 in B-flat Major, Op. 60
Symphony No. 5 in C Minor, Op. 67 Tickets: $32-$105
___________________________________ Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM
Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage
ORCHESTRE REVOLUTIONNAIRE ET ROMANTIQUE
Sir John Eliot Gardiner, Artistic Director and Conductor ALL-BEETHOVEN PROGRAM
Symphony No. 6 in F Major, Op. 68, "Pastoral"
Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92 Tickets: $32-$105
___________________________________ Monday, February 24, 2020 at 8:00 PM
Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage
ORCHESTRE REVOLUTIONNAIRE ET ROMANTIQUE
Sir John Eliot Gardiner, Artistic Director and Conductor
Lucy Crowe, Soprano
Jess Dandy, Contralto
Ed Lyon, Tenor
Tareq Nazmi, Bass
The Monteverdi Choir ALL-BEETHOVEN PROGRAM
Symphony No. 8 in F Major, Op. 93
Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, Op. 125 This concert is made possible, in part, by an endowment fund for choral music established by S. Donald Sussman in memory of Judith Arron and Robert Shaw. Tickets: $106-$150 Tickets are available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, 154 West 57th Street, by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800, or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website, carnegiehall.org.
Sondheim Theatre Has Delayed Opening Event Following Stephen Sondheim Fall
Cameron Mackintosh has announced that the lunchtime opening event for the Sondheim Theatre has been delayed after Stephen Sondheim suffered a fall tha... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Has Broken the Winter Garden Box Office Record for the Third Time
Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick) announced Beetlejuice broke the Winter Garden (1634 Broadw... (read more)
Miguel Cervantes Will Lead HAMILTON on Broadway
BroadwayWorld has confirmed that Miguel Cervantes will be joining the Broadway company of Hamilton, taking over the role of Alexander Hamilton, fresh ... (read more)
PHOTO: WAITRESS's Former Jennas Reunite On Closing Night
Sugar, butter, Jennas! Broadway said happy trails to the smash-hit musical Waitress on Sunday January 5th, and many of the show's former Jennas were o... (read more)
FROZEN 2 Becomes the Highest-Grossing Animated Film of All Time
According to Variety, Disney's Frozen 2 is officially the highest-grossing animated film of all time!... (read more)
Breaking: SING STREET Will Transfer to Broadway's Lyceum Theatre This Spring
New York Theatre Workshop's critically-acclaimed World Premiere of the new musical SING STREET, currently playing a sold-out engagement at NYTW (Artis... (read more)
