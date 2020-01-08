Sir John Eliot Gardiner Curates Five-Concert Carnegie Hall Perspectives Series

This February, Sir John Eliot Gardiner, Artistic Director and Conductor of the internationally acclaimed period instrument ensemble Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique (ORR), curates a five-concert Perspectives series at Carnegie Hall, featuring a complete Beethoven symphony cycle performed as part of Carnegie Hall's season-long celebration of the 250th anniversary year of Beethoven's birth.

Grounded in Maestro Gardiner's exacting study of Beethoven's original manuscripts, the symphonies will be performed as the composer would have experienced them, played on period instruments, including valveless brass, woodwinds without additional keys and levers, gut strings, and hide-covered timpani struck with hard sticks.

The ORR's final February 24 concert will be heard by listeners around the world as part of the ninth annual Carnegie Hall Live broadcast and digital series with a live radio broadcast on WQXR 105.9 FM in New York and online at wqxr.org and carnegiehall.org/wqxr . Produced by WQXR and Carnegie Hall and co-hosted by WQXR's Jeff Spurgeon and Clemency Burton-Hill, select Carnegie Hall Live broadcasts featured throughout the season include special digital access to the broadcast team, from backstage and in the control room, connecting national and international fans to the music and to each other.

When asked to reflect on thirty years of music making with the ORR and his upcoming Beethoven symphony performances, Sir John Eliot Gardiner said "When we started the Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique 30 years ago, our mission statement included trying to recover the world of Beethoven's sound. Our aim was to provide bold new perspectives on the glorious orchestral works of the 19th and early 20th centuries. Since the ensemble's inception, we have used our time together productively and creatively to explore fresh approaches to this much-loved music, some of it familiar but also some of it neglected or undervalued. Through the use and mastery of period instruments, the ORR musicians bring out the subtle and pervasive differences in the palette of sounds that composers as different as Beethoven, Berlioz, Schumann, Debussy, and Verdi were committed to revealing. Time and again, the players have shown vision and tenacity in demonstrating the techniques and sounds required to recapture the true essence of this music. Every time we embark on a fresh project together, I am amazed and touched by the way the players seem willing to put their necks on the block in order to bring this music back to intoxicating life once again."

The Carnegie Hall performances are part of Maestro Gardiner and the ORR's Beethoven 250, a yearlong celebration of the composer's milestone anniversary, and are also part of the ORR's 30th anniversary season. The orchestra's transatlantic tour, February 9-June 27, also includes engagements and complete symphony cycles at Chicago's Harris Theater, London's Barbican Hall, and Barcelona's Palau de la Música.

Program InformationTuesday, February 18, 2020 at 7:00 PMWeill Recital HallSIR John Eliot GARDINER ON THE BEETHOVEN SYMPHONIESSir John Eliot Gardiner, Speakerwith William Kinderman, Moderator

Robin Michael , Principal CelloAnneke Scott, Principal Horn

BEETHOVEN'S SYMPHONIES AND THE EMPIRE OF THE MIND

Sir John Eliot Gardiner's groundbreaking interpretations of Beethoven's music have cast this magnificent body of work in a new light. Joined by distinguished Beethoven scholar William Kinderman and ORR principals Robin Michael and Anneke Scott for this illuminating discussion, Gardiner shares his insights about his approach to this immortal music.

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 8:00 PMStern Auditorium / Perelman StageORCHESTRE REVOLUTIONNAIRE ET ROMANTIQUESir John Eliot Gardiner, Artistic Director and ConductorLucy Crowe, Soprano

ALL-BEETHOVEN PROGRAMOverture, Introduction, and Act I from The Creatures of Prometheus, Op. 43"Ah! perfido," Op. 65Symphony No. 1 in C Major, Op. 21Leonore Overture No. 1, Op. 138"Ach, brich noch nicht, du mattes Herz!" - "Komm, Hoffnung, lass den letzten Stern" from Act II of Leonore, Op. 72Finale to The Creatures of Prometheus, Op. 43

Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 8:00 PMStern Auditorium / Perelman StageORCHESTRE REVOLUTIONNAIRE ET ROMANTIQUESir John Eliot Gardiner, Artistic Director and Conductor

ALL-BEETHOVEN PROGRAMSymphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 36Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Major, Op. 55, "Eroica"

Friday, February 21, 2020 at 8:00 PMStern Auditorium / Perelman StageORCHESTRE REVOLUTIONNAIRE ET ROMANTIQUESir John Eliot Gardiner, Artistic Director and Conductor

ALL-BEETHOVEN PROGRAMSymphony No. 4 in B-flat Major, Op. 60Symphony No. 5 in C Minor, Op. 67

Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2:00 PMStern Auditorium / Perelman StageORCHESTRE REVOLUTIONNAIRE ET ROMANTIQUESir John Eliot Gardiner, Artistic Director and Conductor

ALL-BEETHOVEN PROGRAMSymphony No. 6 in F Major, Op. 68, "Pastoral"Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92

Monday, February 24, 2020 at 8:00 PMStern Auditorium / Perelman StageORCHESTRE REVOLUTIONNAIRE ET ROMANTIQUESir John Eliot Gardiner, Artistic Director and ConductorLucy Crowe, Soprano Jess Dandy , ContraltoEd Lyon, TenorTareq Nazmi, BassThe Monteverdi Choir

ALL-BEETHOVEN PROGRAMSymphony No. 8 in F Major, Op. 93Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, Op. 125

This concert is made possible, in part, by an endowment fund for choral music established by S. Donald Sussman in memory of Judith Arron and Robert Shaw

