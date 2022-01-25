Sir Ian McKellen Says His Last Career Goal is Starring in a Musical

Sir Ian McKellen is speaking out about one of his last career goals he hasn't hit yet - starring in a musical.

The actor spoke on this morning's episode of BBC Radio 4's Today, where he said he "doesn't have much to prove anymore" but "one of the few areas left" that he hasn't explored yet is performing in a musical.

"I can hold a tune but I'm not a proper singer," he said when asked if he can sing. "I'm available but incompetent."

McKellen believes that, at this point in his career, he wants to just do things that he enjoys.

"I don't feel I have much to prove in my career anymore so why not just do the things I enjoy doing, like getting in front of an audience and entertaining them," he said.

Listen to the full episode at https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m0013rr4.

McKellen made his professional debut at the Belgrade Theatre in Coventry in 1961. He reached superstardom later in life from 2000 onward when he played Magneto in the X-Men films and Gandalf in J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies. On the West End, he has portrayed several characters from works in William Shakespeare's cannon. Throughout his 60-year career, McKellen has amassed a collection of more than sixty major acting awards, including a Tony Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and seven Laurence Olivier Awards, including a special Olivier for this one-man show.