Signature Theatre's CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND Extended Again Through March 22
The New York premiere production of Cambodian Rock Band by Lauren Yee, featuring songs by Dengue Fever, directed by Chay Yew, has extended for the second time by one week and will now play through March 22nd at Signature Theatre.
The production began performances February 4 and opened on February 24 at The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues).
Guitars tuned. Mic checked. Get ready to rock! Called "the first great play of 2020" by TheaterMania, The New York Times says "there is a compelling heart of darkness in Cambodian Rock Band." New York Magazine calls it a "powerful, killer Khmer-language rock show" and it is deemed "part-play, part rock concert, and excellent" by The Daily Beast.
The cast of Cambodian Rock Band includes Francis Jue as Duch, Abraham Kim as Rom/Journalist, Jane Lui as Pou/S21 Guard, Joe Ngo as Chum, Courtney Reed as Neary/Sothea and Moses Villarama as Ted/Leng/Cadre.
The creative team for Cambodian Rock Band includes Takeshi Kata (Scenic Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), David Weiner (Lighting Design), Mikhail Fiksel (Sound Design), Luke Norby (Projection Design) and Matt MacNelly (Music Supervision). The Production Stage Manager is Charles M. Turner III and casting is by Caparelliotis Casting.
For more information visit signaturetheatre.org.
Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
