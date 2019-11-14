Signature Theatre Will Recognize Carol Burnett With The 2020 Stephen Sondheim Award
On April 6, 2020, Virginia's Tony Award-winning Signature Theatre will honor Carol Burnett with the company's eleventh Stephen Sondheim Award. The Stephen Sondheim Award will be presented at a black-tie Gala Benefit at the Embassy of Italy and will benefit Signature Theatre's artistic, education, and community programs.
"Carol Burnett is an American icon and it's so fitting for her to receive the Stephen Sondheim Award," said Signature Theatre Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer. "With her love of musical theatre both on the stage and on her own show, she has brought the arts to millions of people through her comedy and artistry. We look forward to celebrating her extraordinary career this spring."
Carol Burnett has been honored with Emmys, Golden Globes, People's Choice Awards, the Horatio Alger Award, an Ace Award, the Peabody, and a Grammy. The Carol Burnett Show ran for 11 years, averaged 30 million viewers per week, and received 25 Emmy Awards, making it one of the most honored shows in television history. On Broadway, Carol Burnett originated the role of Princess Winifred in Once Upon A Mattress and appeared in Stephen Sondheim's musical revue Putting It Together; Fade Out, Fade In; Moon Over Buffalo; Love Letters and wrote Hollywood Arms with her daughter Carrie Hamilton.
Signature is thrilled to welcome back The Boeing Company as the sponsor of this year's Gala.
"Boeing invests in the arts to help promote diverse voices, introduce new perspectives, and build life-long appreciation for theater and the arts -- all of which makes our community stronger," said Nicole Young, Vice President for Transportation and Aviation and Signature Theatre board member. "Carol Burnett is an American icon and she is widely recognized for roles on television, film, and on Broadway. Her work exemplifies these ideals and we are honored to be able to celebrate her at Signature Theatre's Sondheim Award Gala."
Boeing's Executive Vice President of Government Operations Timothy Keating and his wife Ann Keating will be honored with the inaugural J. Watkins Distinguished Service Award. The award was created in 2018 to honor those leaders who've made an extraordinary impact in the greater DC community through their advocacy and passion for the arts and arts education. The award is made in memory of J. Watkins, a long time Signature board member, an important part of the Sondheim Award Gala leadership team, and a tremendous ambassador for Signature and the arts in our community.
Table sponsorship for the 2020 Sondheim Award Gala ranges from $12,000 to $100,000 and includes rewarding, year-long visibility and entertainment benefits. Individual tickets are $1,200. A special early bird rate is available through December 31. For more information about sponsorship and tickets contact Ashley Richardson, Donor Services Manager at (571) 527-1828 or events@sigtheatre.org.
