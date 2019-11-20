Sierra Boggess and Gavin Lee to Star in One-Night-Only Concert Presentation of MR. MAGOO'S CHRISTMAS CAROL
The Actors Fund in association with DreamWorks Theatricals, Classic Media and Margaret Styne will present a one-night only concert presentation of the holiday classic Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol on Monday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College (524 W. 59th St.). The evening will be directed by Carl Andress with choreography by Nathan Peck, based on original choreography by Marcos Santana. Grammy Award® and Emmy Award® winner John McDaniel has written new orchestrations for the score and will serve at the evening's music director.
Proceeds from the evening will benefit the programs and services of The Actors Fund, the national human services organization that helps everyone in performing arts and entertainment.
The concert will star Gavin Lee as "Mr. Magoo/Ebenezer Scrooge", Sierra Boggess as "Belle", Claybourne Elder as "Bob Crachit", Kyle Selig as "Young Ebenezer," Matthew Scott as "Fred", Michael Potts as "Jacob Marley", Don Darryl Rivera as "the Ghost of Christmas Past", Frederic Odgaard as "the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come", Klea Blackhurst as "the Charwoman", Jennifer Cody as "the Laundress", Jeff Blumenkrantz as "the Undertaker", Stephen DeRosa as "The Old Man," and Jeff Hiller as "The Director". Additional casting will be annouced soon.
Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol features a score by composer Jule Styne and lyricist Bob Merrill. The musical is a delightful retelling of the Dickens classic, featuring the comically myopic cartoon character Quincy Magoo. Originally aired in December 1962, "Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol" was the first animated holiday special ever produced specifically for television.
This special concert will be an encore presentation by The Actors Fund. They first presented the concert production, adapted for the stage by Tim Pinckney, on December 14, 2014, also as a benefit led by Andress and McDaniel. Several of the actors who took part in that concert will be reprising their roles for this performance.
Tickets range from $75 - $250, with premium seating available for $500 and $1,000 including a private post-show reception. For tickets, call 917.281.5933 or visit actorsfund.org/magoo
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
