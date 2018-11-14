Sierra Boggess, Alice Ripley and More To Join The Skivvies For I TOUCH MY ELF

Strip down and deck the halls! Musical duo The Skivvies are set to get in the holiday spirit with I Touch My Elf, on December 2 at Joes Pub at 9:30PM!

Special guests to join the stripped down due include Sierra Boggess, Alice Ripley, Nick Adams, Wesley Taylor, Nathan Lee Graham, Claybourne Elder, Travis Kent, Natalie Joy Johnson, Juson Williams, Mike Viruet.

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, award-winning NYC actor/musicians doing stripped down versions of eclectic covers and comedic, genre-hopping mashups. Not only are the arrangements stripped down - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform. It's undie-rock at its finest.

Featured in People Magazine's Hottest Bodies Issue as the Most Playful performers, the Wall Street Journal calls them "highly original...smart...ingenious". Molina (Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd, Candide) and Cearley (Pageant, A Midsummer Night's Dream, All Shook Up) started The Skivvies on YouTube becoming sensations with their covers of artists like Robyn, Carole King and Rihanna. Their live show, featuring Tony winning special guests, is wildly fun, packed with big voices and crazy harmonies. But no pants.

For more information visit https://www.publictheater.org/Joes-Pub-at-The-Public/.

