Sidra Bell Dance New York, Staycee Pearl Dance Project & Soy Sos Present BIFOLD

A shared program of works by SBDNY and SPdp&SS, continuing a dynamic touring partnership between the two companies. SBDNY performs a new production of the critically acclaimed work Nudity from 2013 (Notable Performances in ArtsATL Year-End Review).

SPdp&SS exists to interpret and mirror culture and community through dance and dance centered multi-media experiences. The company performs CIRCLES a work that contains multi-media snapshots and an eclectic sound world that navigates societal conceptions of blackness from a female lens.

February 1, 2020

Show Times: 2pm & 7pm

Location: GK Arts Center, 29 Jay Street, DUMBO Brooklyn, NY

General Admission: $20

Student/Seniors: $12

Artist/Community Rate: $10 (with discount code foldingin)

Performance Duration: 90 minutes





