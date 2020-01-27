Sidra Bell Dance New York, Staycee Pearl Dance Project & Soy Sos Present BIFOLD
A shared program of works by SBDNY and SPdp&SS, continuing a dynamic touring partnership between the two companies. SBDNY performs a new production of the critically acclaimed work Nudity from 2013 (Notable Performances in ArtsATL Year-End Review).
SPdp&SS exists to interpret and mirror culture and community through dance and dance centered multi-media experiences. The company performs CIRCLES a work that contains multi-media snapshots and an eclectic sound world that navigates societal conceptions of blackness from a female lens.
February 1, 2020
Show Times: 2pm & 7pm
Location: GK Arts Center, 29 Jay Street, DUMBO Brooklyn, NY
General Admission: $20
Student/Seniors: $12
Artist/Community Rate: $10 (with discount code foldingin)
Performance Duration: 90 minutes
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Marsha Kramer, best known for her role on Modern Family, has passed away.... (read more)
Alex Brightman Says June 6 is 'Not the End of BEETLEJUICE'
Alex Brightman revealed that there is still hope that Beetlejuice will relocate, after it departs the Winter Garden Theatre in June.... (read more)
HAIRSPRAY Will Embark on North American Tour in Fall 2020
HAIRSPRAY will launch a new North American tour in Fall 2020. Following the Baltimore launch November 10-15, 2020, HAIRSPRAY will visit more than 60 a... (read more)
PHOTO: Princess Diana Meets the Six Wives of Henry VIII at BroadwayCon!
You never know who is going to meet up at BroadwayCon! This year, Princess Diana (Jeanna de Waal) got to meet the six wives of Henry VIII!... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Sara Bareilles Perform 'She Used To Be Mine' On THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW!
Sara Bareilles is making her West End debut in London's production of Waitress, leading the show as Jenna for the next six weeks! She gave fans a snea... (read more)
BWW TV: Watch HADESTOWN, SIX, JAGGED LITTLE PILL & More Perform At BroadwayCon!
Get ready because BroadwayWorld is giving fans a look inside the BroadwayCon 2020 First Look panel! Be sure to head over to BroadwayWorld's Facebook p... (read more)