Shubert Organization Reveals for Cort Theatre Renovations

Nov. 1, 2017  

The St. James and Helen Hayes Theatres might not be the only Broadway houses getting an update. According to Forbes, the Cort Theatre, currently home to M. Butterfly, might also get some renovations in the hopes that the theatre Will B. Able to house larger productions.

Last night The Shubert Organization asked the local landmark committee for approval to add a digital marquee, a new bathroom wing, and restore the proscenium arch and box office.

The Cort Theatre opened on December 20, 1912 with Laurette Taylor starring in the play Peg o' My Heart, which ran for 603 performances, an auspicious start for the new venue. The Shubert Organization purchased the theatre in 1927, two years before John Cort's death. The theatre was used as a television studio for The Merv Griffin Show from 1969 to 1972.


