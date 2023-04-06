Showtime Orders SEASONED Comedy Series Starring Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody

Showtime has ordered six episodes of Seasoned, a new comedy series starring Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody.

Variety reports that the scripted comedy - inspired by the couple's real life and relationship - is co-created and co-written by writer-director Ewen Wright and their son Gideon Grody-Patinkin. The pilot was filmed in July 2022 in New York City.

SEASONED follows the delightfully tumultuous relationship and life of a successful, gregarious, deeply committed, slightly insane married couple played by Patinkin and Grody - roles they've been rehearsing for the last 43 years. The source of their unending magic is the same as their unending woe: that they've stayed together all this time.

Patinkin has been nominated for seven Emmys, including four for his role as Saul Berenson on the acclaimed SHOWTIME series HOMELAND. He won the Emmy for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his work on Chicago Hope, for which he also received a SAG Award nomination. Recent credits from his extensive body of work include The Good Fight, Life Itself and Wonder.

In his 1980 Broadway debut, Patinkin won a Tony Award for his role as Che in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita and was nominated in 1984 for his starring role as George in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Sunday in the Park with George.

Mandy's other stage credits include: Compulsion, Paradise Found, The Tempest,Enemy of the People, The Wild Party, Falsettos, The Secret Garden, The Winter's Tale, The Knife, Leave It to Beaver is Dead, Rebel Women, Hamlet, Trelawney of the 'Wells,' The Shadow Box, The Split, Savages, and Henry IV, Part I.

Grody is an award-winning actress and writer whose honors include a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance for her play, A Mom's Life, an Obie for Outstanding Featured Actress in Top Girls and an Obie for best ensemble performance in The Marriage Of Bette and Boo. Recent stage credits include A Model Apartment and 20th Century Blues. Among her screen credits are My Bodyguard, Reds, The Big Fix, Quick Change, Limbo and Men With Guns.

Photo Credit: Daniel Arnold/The New York Times/Redux