Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement
Showtime Orders SEASONED Comedy Series Starring Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody

Showtime Orders SEASONED Comedy Series Starring Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody

The pilot was filmed in July 2022 in New York City.

Apr. 06, 2023  

Showtime has ordered six episodes of Seasoned, a new comedy series starring Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody.

Variety reports that the scripted comedy - inspired by the couple's real life and relationship - is co-created and co-written by writer-director Ewen Wright and their son Gideon Grody-Patinkin. The pilot was filmed in July 2022 in New York City.

SEASONED follows the delightfully tumultuous relationship and life of a successful, gregarious, deeply committed, slightly insane married couple played by Patinkin and Grody - roles they've been rehearsing for the last 43 years. The source of their unending magic is the same as their unending woe: that they've stayed together all this time.

Patinkin has been nominated for seven Emmys, including four for his role as Saul Berenson on the acclaimed SHOWTIME series HOMELAND. He won the Emmy for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his work on Chicago Hope, for which he also received a SAG Award nomination. Recent credits from his extensive body of work include The Good Fight, Life Itself and Wonder.

In his 1980 Broadway debut, Patinkin won a Tony Award for his role as Che in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita and was nominated in 1984 for his starring role as George in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Sunday in the Park with George.

Mandy's other stage credits include: Compulsion, Paradise Found, The Tempest,Enemy of the People, The Wild Party, Falsettos, The Secret Garden, The Winter's Tale, The Knife, Leave It to Beaver is Dead, Rebel Women, Hamlet, Trelawney of the 'Wells,' The Shadow Box, The Split, Savages, and Henry IV, Part I.

Grody is an award-winning actress and writer whose honors include a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance for her play, A Mom's Life, an Obie for Outstanding Featured Actress in Top Girls and an Obie for best ensemble performance in The Marriage Of Bette and Boo. Recent stage credits include A Model Apartment and 20th Century Blues. Among her screen credits are My Bodyguard, Reds, The Big Fix, Quick Change, Limbo and Men With Guns.

Photo Credit: Daniel Arnold/The New York Times/Redux



Related Stories
Carmelo Anthony and Asani Swann Join Producing Team of THE HARDER THEY COME Photo
Carmelo Anthony and Asani Swann Join Producing Team of THE HARDER THEY COME
Carmelo Anthony joined the team of The Harder They Come at the Public Theater as an executive producer. Anthony’s long-time business partner Asani Swann will also serve as an executive producer on the show.
Harvey Guillén, Michael Urie, and More Join SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center Photo
Harvey Guillén, Michael Urie, and More Join SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center
Complete casting has been announced for the Broadway Center Stage production of Monty Python’s Spamalot, which plays the Eisenhower Theater at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts  May 12–21, 2023. Learn more about who will star in the production here!
Enter to Win the Ultimate BroadwayWorld Experience; Mario Cantone, Myles Frost, Constantin Photo
Enter to Win the Ultimate BroadwayWorld Experience; Mario Cantone, Myles Frost, Constantine Maroulis, Seth Rudetsky and Marc Shaiman Join Concert Lineup!
Are you BroadwayWorld's biggest fan? Have you been following the site since its inception? In celebration of their 20th anniversary, BroadwayWorld, the #1 online destination for Broadway, theatre and live entertainment news across the globe, wants to celebrate their fans by giving one lucky winner and their guest the ultimate BroadwayWorld experience in NYC.
Video: Jodie Comer Reacts to Her Olivier Award for PRIMA FACIE on COLBERT Photo
Video: Jodie Comer Reacts to Her Olivier Award for PRIMA FACIE on COLBERT
Jodie Comer appeared on The Late Show With Stephan Colbert last night to discuss starring on Broadway in Prima Facie. On Sunday, Comer won an Olivier Award for playing the role on the West End before she takes it to Broadway this month. Watch the new interview video now!

From This Author - Michael Major


The Hails Share New Single 'Fiona' As an Ode to Fiona AppleThe Hails Share New Single 'Fiona' As an Ode to Fiona Apple
April 6, 2023

The Hails pull back the curtain on another layer of their upcoming debut album with the release of “Fiona.” With production by Pat Howard of Magic City Hippies, the dominance of the Florida indie scene is on full display with “Fiona.'
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP 'What If I'Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP 'What If I'
April 6, 2023

All songs on the What If I EP were produced by Bradley Cook (Bon Iver, Kevin Morby, The War on Drugs) and R.M.B.—the production trio of Rateliff, Meese and James Barone (Beach House). In addition, the track “Slow Pace of Time” features The Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s leader and clarinetist, Charlie Gabriel.
Olivia Jean Shares New Track 'Raving Ghost'Olivia Jean Shares New Track 'Raving Ghost'
April 6, 2023

Featuring backing from such top musicians as My Morning Jacket keyboardist Bo Koster, Jellyfish co-founder Roger Joseph Manning Jr, and drummers Carla Azar (T-Bone Burnett, Nikki Lane) and Patrick Keeler (The Raconteurs, The Afghan Whigs), songs such as the serpentine title track and a frenetic cover of Enya’s classic “Orinoco Flow.'
Showtime Orders SEASONED Comedy Series Starring Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn GrodyShowtime Orders SEASONED Comedy Series Starring Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody
April 6, 2023

Showtime has ordered six episodes of Seasoned, a new series starring Mandy Patinkin and his wife, Kathryn Grody. The scripted comedy - inspired by the couple's real life and relationship - is co-created and co-written by writer-director Ewen Wright and their son Gideon Grody-Patinkin.
Tommy Emmanuel Joined by Little Feat & Sam Bush for Cover of 'Cajun Girl'Tommy Emmanuel Joined by Little Feat & Sam Bush for Cover of 'Cajun Girl'
April 6, 2023

Grammy-nominated acoustic guitarist extraordinaire, composer and global touring artist TOMMY EMMANUEL has released the video for his musically virtuosic and exhilarating cover of the 1988 Little Feat classic “Cajun Girl,” featuring Little Feat and Sam Bush. 
share