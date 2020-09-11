Shoshana Bean Releases New EP, 'Selah'

The album features three songs, including Try to Remember, The Other Side, and Purple Rain.

Shoshana Bean has released a new EP, called Selah.

Bean announced the album on her Instagram last night.

"My loves...I give you a tiny little piece of my messy heart," she writes. "A small offering during this strange and painful and beautiful moment in time. I hope you can sit in the uncomfy spaces between and enjoy the unpredictability of this life ride."

The album is now available on all platforms, and can be streamed or downloaded here.

Shoshana Bean's three independent solo albums have all topped the iTunes R&B and Blues charts in the US and UK, with her fourth and most recent project, SPECTRUM, debuting at #1 on the Billboard Jazz charts. She has sold out solo concerts around the globe, lent her voice to countless albums and television shows, amassed millions of views on YouTube, and performed alongside Ariana Grande, David Foster, Postmodern Jukebox, Brian McKnight, and Michael Jackson. Shoshana is a veteran of the Broadway stage having made her debut in the original cast of Hairspray, starring as the very first replacement for Elphaba in Wicked and most recently as Jenna in Waitress. She won an IRNE Award for her performance as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl and earned a Jeff Award nomination for her portrayal of CeeCee Bloom in the pre-Broadway musical production of Beaches.

