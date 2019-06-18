Shoshana Bean, Joshua Henry, and Rob McClure to Join Jason Robert Brown and Stephen Sondheim in Concert

Jun. 18, 2019  

Shoshana Bean, Joshua Henry, and Rob McClure to Join Jason Robert Brown and Stephen Sondheim in Concert

SubCulture and Jason Robert Brown announced today that Shoshana Bean (Waitress), Joshua Henry (Carousel), and Rob McClure(Beetlejuice) will join Brown, Stephen Sondheim, and Katrina Lenk in their evening of songs and stories at Town Hall on Monday, June 24 at 8:00 PM. This will be the 50th performance of SubCulture's Artist-in-Residence series, which will feature brand new arrangements with an orchestra of New York's finest musicians.

All proceeds from the evening will be donated to Brady (www.bradyunited.org), an important cause for Brown, Sondheim, and Marc Kaplan, co-Founder of SubCulture. "Bringing an end to gun violence is imperative, and I am humbled to again be able to support Brady's commitment to addressing this epidemic through education, litigation, and legislation," said Kaplan. In 2016, SubCulture and Jason Robert Brown presented a sold-out fundraiser for Brady - a truly memorable concert of The Last Five Yearsstarring Cynthia Erivo and Joshua Henry.

A new block of tickets for the concert are now on sale. To purchase tickets, and for more information on the event, please visit www.TheTownHall.org, or call 800 982 2787

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



