Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Store

Shop TOPDOG/UNDERDOG in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

Suzan-Lori Parks' Pulitzer Prize-winning Topdog/Underdog is officially open on Thursday, October 20th.

Oct. 20, 2022  

Shop official merchandise from Topdog/Underdog, including the Topdog/Underdog Pin Set, the Team SLP Water Bottle, the Yahya and Corey Logo Magnets, and more.

Suzan-Lori Parks' Pulitzer Prize-winning Topdog/Underdog is officially open on Thursday, October 20th. Directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon, it stars Emmy Award-winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen, Candyman) and Tony Award-nominee Corey Hawkins (In the Heights, The Tragedy of Macbeth).

Suzan-Lori Parks' TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, a darkly comic fable of brotherly love and family identity, tells the story of two brothers, Lincoln (Hawkins) and Booth (Abdul-Mateen II), names given to them as a joke by their father. Haunted by the past and their obsession with the street con game, three-card monte, the brothers come to learn the true nature of their history.

Shop Now

Topdog/Underdog Pin SetTopdog/Underdog Pin Set

Take Topdog wherever you go with a set of 3 individual enamel pins: the show's logo, playing cards, and Team SLP, honoring Suzan-Lori Parks.

Buy Now»

Topdog/Underdog Logo ToteTopdog/Underdog Logo Tote

This tote bag features one side with the show's logo and the play's quote, "Lean in close and watch me now" on the reverse.

Buy Now»

Topdog/Underdog Logo BeanieShop TOPDOG/UNDERDOG in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

Keep cozy with this black beanie featuring the Topdog/Underdog logo embroidered on the cuff.

Buy Now»

Topdog/Underdog Corey/Yahya Logo MagnetTopdog Underdog Corey Logo Magnet

Take home a magnet featuring the show's keyart and actors Corey Hawkins and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Buy Now»

Topdog/Underdog Unisex Logo TeeUnisex Logo Tee

This unisex crew neck tee features the show's logo and is made of 100% ring-spun cotton.

Buy Now»

Topdog Underdog Unisex Logo HoodieShop TOPDOG/UNDERDOG in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

Black unisex zip hoodie made of 80% ring-spun cotton, 10% polyester, 10% recycled polyester. Featuring the show's logo on the chest and quote down the right sleeve.

Buy Now»

Topdog/Underdog Team SLP Water BottleShop TOPDOG/UNDERDOG in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

Stay hydrated with this refillable water bottle featuring the show's logo and "Team SLP", honoring the play's author Suzan-Lori Parks.

Buy Now»

Visit the theatre shop here!



Related Stories

From This Author - Team BWW


Shop TOPDOG/UNDERDOG in BroadwayWorld's Theatre ShopShop TOPDOG/UNDERDOG in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
October 20, 2022

Shop official merchandise from Topdog/Underdog, including the Topdog/Underdog Pin Set, the Team SLP Water Bottle, the Yahya and Corey Logo Magnets, and more.
Kate Rockwell and Spencer Howard Welcome Their First ChildKate Rockwell and Spencer Howard Welcome Their First Child
October 20, 2022

Broadway favorite Kate Rockwell and husband Spencer Howard have welcomed their first child. Sylvie Violet Howard was born on October 19, 2022.
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 10/20/2022Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 10/20/2022
October 20, 2022

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
Broadway Buying Guide: October 17, 2022Broadway Buying Guide: October 17, 2022
October 17, 2022

Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, October 17, 2022.
The Life and Times of Legendary Playwright, Arthur MillerThe Life and Times of Legendary Playwright, Arthur Miller
October 16, 2022

Arthur Miller's career as a writer spanned over seven decades and gave us some of the greatest works in the American theatrical canon. While plays like Death of a Salesman, A View from the Bridge and The Crucible are Miller's best known, he wrote dozens of other works during his lifetime.