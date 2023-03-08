Sheryl Lee Ralph, Katrina Lenk, Raúl Esparza and More to Present at The 38th Artios Awards

Casting Society has announced its presenters for its 38th Artios Awards on Thursday, March 9, 2023. The NYC event the presenters include Celia Rose Gooding (Jagged Little Pill), Sarita Choudhury ("And Just Like That"), Jordan E. Cooper (Ain't No Mo'), Rory Culkin ("Under the Banner of Heaven") Khris Davis (Death of a Salesman), Raúl Esparza (Company), Tony Award-winner Katie Finneran (Promises, Promises), Tony Award-winner Katrina Lenk (Company), Nicole Ari Parker ("And Just Like That"), Peppermint ("Harlem"), Morgan Spector ("The Gilded Age"), Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us"), and Kuhoo Verma (Fairycakes).

The presenters for the Los Angeles gala include Utkarsh Ambudkar ("Ghosts," upcoming "World's Best"), Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect), Hong Chau (The Whale, The Menu, Showing Up), Paul Walter Hauser ("Black Bird," "The Afterparty," Richard Jewell), Andrew Leeds ("Barry," "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"), Melanie Lynskey ("Yellowjackets," "The Last Of Us"), Sheryl Lee Ralph ("Abbott Elementary"), Sam Richardson ("Ted Lasso," "The Afterparty," "Veep", "Housebroken"), Britt Robertson ("The Rookie," "The Rookie: Feds"), Glynn Turman ("How To Get Away With Murder") and Tuc Watkins ("Uncoupled", The Boys in the Band) in Los Angeles.

As previously announced, the in-person gala in Los Angeles will be hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown and in New York City by Amber Ruffin. Top talent will present awards in more than 20 different categories encompassing film, television and theatre. As part of the evening celebrations, Rita Moreno will receive the Lynn Stalmaster Award, Leslee Feldman the Hoyt Bowers Award, Jessica Sherman the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award, Black Theatre United will receive the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award, and Simone Bär, will posthumously receive the 2023 European Capelier-Shaw Award.

Full list of previously announced nominees:

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER - COMEDY OR DRAMA

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER - MUSICAL

NEW YORK THEATER - COMEDY OR DRAMA

NEW YORK THEATER - MUSICAL

REGIONAL THEATER

LOS ANGELES THEATER

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Jim Carnahan, Jilian Cimini, Jason Thinger (Associate Casting Director)

GOD OF CARNAGE - Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris

HEAD OVER HEELS - Ryan Bernard Tymensky

MAN OF GOD - Phyllis Schuringa

POWER OF SAIL - Phyllis Schuringa

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE

CANDIDE - Stephanie Klapper

THE LIFE - Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)

KISMET - Peter Van Dam

THE TAP DANCE KID - Craig Burns

THEATER TOURS

ANIMATION

"THE BAD GUYS" - Christi Soper Hilt

"LIGHTYEAR" - Natalie Lyon, Kevin Reher, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum (Associate Casting Director)

"MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON" - Jessica Kelly, Kate Geller (Associate Casting Director)

"PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH" - Christi Soper Hilt

"TURNING RED" - Natalie Lyon, Kevin Reher, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum (Associate Casting Director)

BIG BUDGET - COMEDY

"BROS" - Gayle Keller, Allison Kirschner (Associate Casting Director)

"GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY" - Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe

"THE MENU" - Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe, Lisa Mae Fincannon (Location Casting), Kimberly Wistedt (Location Casting), Becca Burgess (Associate Casting Director)

"Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL" - Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann

"WHITE NOISE" - Douglas Aibel, D. Lynn Meyers, (Location Casting), Matthew Glasner (Associate Casting Director)

BIG BUDGET - DRAMA

"BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER" - Sarah Halley Finn, Carla Hool (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Molly Doyle (Associate Casting Director)

"ELVIS" - Denise Chamian, Nikki Barrett, Beth Day (Associate Casting Director) Liz Ludwitzke (Associate Casting Director)

"THE FABELMANS" - Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich (Associate Casting Director)

"TÁR" - Avy Kaufman, Simone Bär (Location Casting), Jeremy Zimmerman (Location Casting)

"TILL" - Kim Coleman, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Stefni Colle (Associate Casting Director)

FILM, NON-THEATRICAL RELEASE

"THE ADAM PROJECT" - Carmen Cuba, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Judith Sunga (Associate Casting Director)

"BETTER NATE THAN EVER" - Bernard Telsey, Bethany Knox, Pat Goodwin

"DEEP WATER" - Ellen Chenoweth, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Susanne Scheel (Associate Casting Director)

"THE HARDER THEY FALL" - Victoria Thomas, Jo Edna Boldin (Location Casting)

"THE SURVIVOR" - Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel (Associate Casting Director)

LOW BUDGET - COMEDY OR DRAMA

"EMILY THE CRIMINAL" - Chelsea Ellis Bloch, Marisol Roncali

"FAMILY SQUARES" - Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas

"MONTANA STORY" - Avy Kaufman, Harrison Nesbit (Associate Casting Director)

"PLEASE BABY PLEASE" - Eyde Belasco

"THE SWEARING JAR" - Nicole Hilliard-Forde, Matthew Lessall

MICRO BUDGET - COMEDY OR DRAMA

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT - COMEDY

"THE BUBBLE" - Victor Jenkins, Gayle Keller, Allison Kirschner (Associate Casting Director)

"CATHERINE CALLED BIRDY" - Nina Gold, Catriona Dickie

"EMERGENCY" - Kim Coleman, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting)

"I LOVE MY DAD" - Eyde Belasco

"SPOILER ALERT" - Avy Kaufman

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT - DRAMA

"ARMAGEDDON TIME" - Douglas Aibel, Matthew Glasner (Associate Casting Director)

"THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN" - Louise Kiely

"CAUSEWAY" - Ellen Chenoweth, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Susanne Scheel (Associate Casting Director), Blair Foster (Associate Casting Director)

"CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH" - Angela Demo, Nancy Mosser Bailey (Location Casting)

"THE WHALE" - Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Bret Howe (Associate Casting Director)

THE ZEITGEIST AWARD

"AVATAR: THE WAY OF THE WATER" - Margery Simkin, Katrina Wandel George (Associate Casting Director), Jasmine Gutierrez (Associate Casting Director), Sydney Shircliff (Associate Casting Director)

"THE BATMAN" - Cindy Tolan, Lucy Bevan, Nicholas Petrovich (Associate Casting Director), Olivia Grant (Associate Casting Director)

"EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE" - Sarah Halley Finn, Djinous Rowling (Associate Casting Director)

"SCREAM" - Rich Delia, Lisa Mae Fincannon (Location Casting), Craig Fincannon (Location Casting), Adam Richards (Associate Casting Director), Meredith Petty Hughes (Associate Casting Director)

"TOP GUN: MAVERICK" - Denise Chamian, Jordana Sapiurka (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON - COMEDY

"ABBOTT ELEMENTARY" - Wendy O'Brien

"GHOSTS" - Elizabeth Barnes, Tannis Vallely, Andrea Kenyon (Location Casting), Randi Wells (Location Casting)

"JULIA" - Sharon Bialy, Gohar Gazazyan, Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Angela Peri (Location Casting), Stacia Kimler (Associate Casting Director), Melissa Morris (Associate Casting Director)

"ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING" - Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Destiny Lilly (Associate Casting Director)

"RESERVATION DOGS" - Angelique Midthunder, Jennifer Schwalenberg, Chris Freihofer (Location Casting), Stacey Rice (Associate Casting Director), Lisa Zambetti (Associate Casting Director)

"THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS" - Elizabeth Barnes, Jennifer Euston

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON - DRAMA

"KEVIN CAN F**K HIMSELF" - Felicia Fasano, Rikki Gimelstob, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Katie Lantz (Associate Casting Director)

"PACHINKO" - Mary Vernieu, Michelle Wade Byrd, Ko Iwagami (Location Casting), Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting)

"THE GILDED AGE" - Bernard Telsey, Adam Caldwell, Kristian Charbonier (Associate Casting Director)

"WINNING TIME: THE RISE OF THE LAKERS DYNASTY" - Francine Maisler, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler, Melissa Kostenbauder, Molly Rose (Associate Casting Director)

"SEVERANCE" - Rachel Tenner, Bess Fifer (Location Casting), Rick Messina (Associate Casting Director)

"YELLOWJACKETS" - Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Josh Ropiequet (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION SERIES - COMEDY

TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA

"BETTER CALL SAUL" - Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russell Scott, Marie K. McMaster (Location Casting), Alyssa Morris (Associate Casting Director)

"EUPHORIA" - Jessica Kelly, Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe, Jennifer Venditti (Location Casting)

"OZARK" - Alexa L. Fogel, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate Casting Director)

"SUCCESSION" - Avy Kaufman, Lilia Trapani (Location Casting), Harrison Nesbit (Associate Casting Director)

"THE MORNING SHOW" - Victoria Thomas

LIMITED SERIES

"DOPESICK" - Avy Kaufman, Erica Arvold (Location Casting), Scotty Anderson (Associate Casting Director), Dustin Presley (Associate Casting Director)

"INVENTING ANNA" - Linda Lowy, Henry Russell Bergstein, Allison Estrin, Jamie Castro, Simone Bär (Location Casting), Juliette Menager (Location Casting), Dayna Katz (Associate Casting Director)

"MAID" - Rachel Tenner, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Rick Messina (Associate Casting Director)

"THE DROPOUT" - Jeanie Bacharach, Alison Goodman, Mark Rutman

"THE STAIRCASE" - Douglas Aibel, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Matthew Glasner (Associate Casting Director), Blair Foster (Associate Casting Director)

LIVE TELEVISION PERFORMANCE, VARIETY OR SKETCH - COMEDY, DRAMA OR MUSICAL

"ANNIE LIVE!" - Bernard Telsey, Patrick Goodwin

"THAT DAMN MICHAEL CHE" - Erica A. Hart

"THE G WORD WITH ADAM CONOVER" - Lindsey Weissmueller, Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington

"TRUE STORY WITH ED & RANDALL" - Melissa DeLizia

"WOULD I LIE TO YOU?" - Mark Saks

CHILDREN'S PILOT AND SERIES (LIVE ACTION)

"BUNK'D" - Howard Meltzer, Biz Urban (Associate Casting Director)

"NOGGIN KNOWS" - Danielle Pretsfelder Demchick

"THE BABYSITTERS CLUB" - Danielle Aufiero, Amber Horn, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Leigh Ann Smith (Associate Casting Director)

"YOUNG DYLAN" - Kim Coleman, Rhavynn Drummer (Associate Casting Director)

"WARPED!" - Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood, Devon Brady (Associate Casting Director), Jeremy Gordon (Associate Casting Director)

ANIMATED SERIES

"BIG MOUTH" - Julie Ashton

"BOB'S BURGERS" - Julie Ashton

"CENTRAL PARK" - Julie Ashton

"FAMILY GUY" - Christine Terry, Jackie Sollitto

"RICK AND MORTY" - Ruth Lambert, Robert McGee

REALITY SERIES

"NAILED IT!" - Ron Mare, Anna Sturgeon

"QUEER EYE" - Jessica Jorgensen, Danielle Gervais, Quinn Fegan, Natalie Pino, Pamela Vallarelli

"RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE" - Goloka Bolte, Ethan Petersen

"SHARK TANK" - Mindy Zemrak

"TOP CHEF" - Ron Mare, Heather Allyn

SHORT FILM

"EL CARRITO" - Emily Fleischer

"THE F WORD" - Rachel Reiss

"MILK" - Shakyra Dowling

"NORTH STAR" - Jeffrey Gafner

"WE'RE TOO GOOD FOR THIS" - Shakyra Dowling

SHORT FORM SERIES