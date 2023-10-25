Sheryl Lee Ralph Joins Bette Midler & Megan Mullally in THE FABULOUS FOUR Film

Sheryl Lee Ralph has rounded out the cast of The Fabulous Four, a new comedy starring Bette Midler, Megan Mullally, and Susan Sarandon.

Deadline reports that Ralph has taken over a role that was originally going to be played by Sissy Spacek, who had to drop out of the film due to scheduling conflicts.

The film has an Interim Agreement from SAG-AFTRA and is currently in production in Georgia. It is expected to be released in theaters in 2024.

Directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse, the film will follow three best friends as they travel to Key West, Florida to be bridesmaids for the surprise wedding of their college girlfriend, Marilyn (Midler).

Once they arrive, their sisterhood is rekindled, the past rises up again in all its glory, and there's enough sparks, drinks and romance to change their lives in the most unexpected ways.

Sheryl Lee Ralph was nominated for a Tony Award in 1981 for originating the role of Deena Jones in Dreamgirls. She has also been seen on Broadway in Wicked (Madame Morrible), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Muzzy Van Hossmere), Reggae (Faith), and Swing (Helen).

She recently won an Emmy Award for her performance in the hit TV series Abbott Elementary. In 2021, she was a producer of Thoughts of a Colored Man on Broadway.

About Bette Midler

Winner of the 2017 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her starring role in Hello, Dolly!, Bette Midler made her Broadway debut in Fiddler on the Roof. Her remarkable career started while singing in New York bathhouses, where she was given the name, "The Divine Miss M."

Her debut record, "The Divine Miss M," earned her a Grammy Award for Best New Artist. In 1979, Bette made her film debut in portraying a doomed and self destructive rock & roll singer in The Rose, for which she earned the Golden Globe for Best Actress, Academy Award nomination, and Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal performance.

In 1988 Bette starred in Beaches, and received her third Grammy Award, Record of the Year, for the film's title song, "Wind Beneath My Wings." Midler recently return to her role in Hocus Pocus for a new sequel, which had the biggest streaming premiere in Disney+ history.

About Megan Mullally

Megan Mullally starred as Karen Walker in the popular NBC sitcom Will & Grace. She was seen on Broadway in Young Frankenstein, Grease, How to Succeed..., and It's Only a Play. She can currently be seen on the big screen in Dicks the Musical.

About Susan Sarandon

Susan Sarandon is an American actress and activist. She is the recipient of an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, and a SAG Award, and has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award, six Primetime Emmy Awards, and nine Golden Globe Awards. She is known for roles in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Feud, Thelma & Louise, Enchanted, and more.